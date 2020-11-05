Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Florida in path of deadly storm Eta

A man reacts to damage caused by the passage of Hurricane Eta in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, on Wednesday. Photo: Inti Ocon/AFP via Getty Images

Florida officials are bracing for storm Eta, which killed at least five people after making landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane this week, per Reuters.

The big picture: Eta is the 28th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, tying a 2005 record.

  • Florida escaped the record 11 landfalls that have hit the U.S. this year, but Eta is expected to regain tropical storm strength and threaten the south of the state as early as this weekend and later the Florida Keys, the National Hurricane Center warns.
  • Its heavy rains are forecast to trigger flooding across parts of Central America and several Caribbean islands.

Axios
Axios
Updated 42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: 4 in 10 voters name the pandemic as their top concern — Biden's pandemic response would face intense resistance.
  2. Health: U.S. exceeds 100k daily cases for first time since pandemic began — Air pollution connected to higher COVID-19 death rates
  3. World: Italy imposes regional lockdown as infections spike
Axios
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Biden close to victory with wins in Michigan, Wisconsin

Expand chart
Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Joe Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes he needs to defeat President Trump, according to Associated Press projections, with the critical battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin now called for Biden.

The latest: With those states and Arizona in Biden's column, one more — like Nevada or Pennsylvania — would be enough to put him over the top even as the Trump campaign fights him with lawsuits and recounts.

Orion Rummler
Orion Rummler
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democrat Gary Peters wins Senate re-election in Michigan

Sen. Gary Peters campaigns at a drive-in rally with Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama on Oct. 31. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democrat Sen. Gary Peters has won re-election in Michigan against Republican businessman and veteran John James, AP projects.

Why it matters: It's a crucial win for Democrats, who have seen their chances of flipping the Senate fade away after failing to defeat vulnerable Republicans in Maine, Iowa, Montana and other states.

