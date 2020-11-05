Florida in path of deadly storm Eta

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
A man reacts to damage caused by the passage of Hurricane Eta in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, on Wednesday. Photo: Inti Ocon/AFP via Getty Images
Florida officials are bracing for storm Eta, which killed at least five people after making landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane this week, per Reuters.
The big picture: Eta is the 28th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, tying a 2005 record.
- Florida escaped the record 11 landfalls that have hit the U.S. this year, but Eta is expected to regain tropical storm strength and threaten the south of the state as early as this weekend and later the Florida Keys, the National Hurricane Center warns.
- Its heavy rains are forecast to trigger flooding across parts of Central America and several Caribbean islands.