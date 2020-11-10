Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Theta becomes 29th named storm in record hurricane season

A satellite image of Subtropical Storm Theta. Photo: National Hurricane Center/Twitter

Subtropical Storm Theta became on Monday night the 29th named storm of this Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center confirmed.

Why it matters: The formation of Theta, which was some 995 miles southwest of the Azores overnight, breaks the single season record for the most named storms previously held by the 2005 hurricane season.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 24 hours ago - Science

Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall in the Florida Keys

Heavy rain and wind lashes Miami, Florida, as Tropical Storm Eta approaches the south of Florida on Sunday. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Tropical Storm Eta was unleashing strong winds, heavy rains and "dangerous storm surge" over parts of South Florida and the Florida Keys early Monday after making landfall in the state, per the National Hurricane Center.

The state of play: Hurricane warnings were in effect for the Florida Keys and for the state's coast, from Golden Beach to Bonita Beach, as the storm was packing sustained winds of near 65 mph with higher gusts.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden unveils coronavirus task force — Trump adviser leading election legal fight tests positive.
  2. Health: Pfizer says its vaccine is over 90% effective — U.S. coronavirus cases top 10 million — FDA grants emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly treatment.
  3. States: 23 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week.
  4. Business: Stock market roars higher after vaccine news — Jobs recovery remains far from complete.
  5. Sports: How the pandemic helped fuel 2020's golf boom.
  6. 🎧Podcast: Pfizer CEO says he would've released vaccine data before election if possible.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Talev
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Jon Ossoff: Dems can win Georgia Senate runoffs as a "team"

Jon Ossoff says he and Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Georgia Democrats competing in two Jan. 5 runoffs to decide partisan control of the U.S. Senate, can win as a "team" riding the state's demographic changes.

Driving the news: Ossoff made the prediction in an interview for "Axios on HBO" in which he also said that his opponent in the Jan. 5 primary, Sen. David Purdue, embodies "Trumpism in a nutshell."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow