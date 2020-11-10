Theta becomes 29th named storm in record hurricane season

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
A satellite image of Subtropical Storm Theta. Photo: National Hurricane Center/Twitter
Subtropical Storm Theta became on Monday night the 29th named storm of this Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center confirmed.
Why it matters: The formation of Theta, which was some 995 miles southwest of the Azores overnight, breaks the single season record for the most named storms previously held by the 2005 hurricane season.