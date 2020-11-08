Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Tropical Storm Eta brings more heavy rains and storm surge to Florida

A cyclist rides through the flooded street during heavy rain and wind as Tropical Storm Eta approaches the south of Florida, in Miami, Florida, for on Monday. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Tropical Storm Eta was unleashing more strong winds, heavy rains and "dangerous storm surge" over parts of Florida early Thursday, ahead of an expected second landfall in the state, per the National Hurricane Center.

The state of play: Eta was pummeling Florida's west coast overnight after briefly strengthening into a Category 1 hurricane offshore from the state's southwest. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) tweeted Wednesday evening that FEMA had granted his request for a pre-landfall emergency declaration.

  • DeSantis also expanded his state of emergency declaration to cover more counties, with up to six inches of rain forecast to fall in western and central Florida in the next two days, per the Sun Sentinel.
  • There were "no immediate reports of any injuries, serious damage or flooding in the Tampa Bay area as the storm skirted past that region Wednesday afternoon," AP reports.

What to expect: "Slow weakening is expected as Eta approaches the west coast of Florida during the next few hours, followed by more rapid weakening after landfall occurs later today," the NHC said in an update at 1am Thursday.

  • "Eta is forecast to dissipate over the western Atlantic Ocean by the weekend."

The big picture: Eta is the 28th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, tying a 2005 record that was later broken by the formation of Subtropical Storm Theta in the Northeast Atlantic Monday night.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details on the storm.

Axios
Updated 54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Fauci: Working with the Trump administration has "been very stressful."
  2. Health: U.S. sees record 131,000 infections as hospitalizations hit peak
  3. States: White House urges Iowa to tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges
  4. World: EU purchases 200 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

More foreign leaders have called to congratulate Biden than GOP senators

Photo: Joe Raedle via Getty

Eight world leaders have now called to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden — four more than the number of GOP senators who have publicly done so.

Why it matters: The refusal by top Republicans to accept Biden's victory and allow legal options to be exhausted could mean weeks of drama and serve as a distraction from the work that is necessary to ensure a smooth transition of power.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Margaret TalevAlexi McCammond
Updated 7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden picks Ron Klain as White House chief of staff

Ron Klain and Biden in Washington, D.C., in 2014. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden announced Wednesday veteran Democratic operative Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff, highlighting their long history of working together on crucial issues related to the economy and public health crises.

Why it matters: Klain's experience working across the aisle and his role on Biden's coronavirus task force are two signals of the type of leadership Biden wants to bring to the White House.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow