Texas and Louisiana face fresh flood threat from Tropical Storm Beta

Tropical Storm Beta crossed the Texas coast near the southern end of the Matagorda Peninsula late Monday, the National Hurricane Center said, bringing with it the risk of "life-threatening storm surge" and flooding to parts of Texas and Louisiana.

What's happening: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) made a disaster declaration and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) declared a state of emergency, as the states began feeling the impact of the slow-moving storm — which was causing coastal flooding along the bays near Houston and Galveston in Texas, and the Gulf of Mexico Monday, per the National Weather Service.

"Flash, urban, and minor river flooding are likely from the middle Texas coast to southeast Louisiana due to Beta's slow movement. ... There is the danger of life-threatening storm surge through times of high tide through Tuesday along portions of the Texas and Louisiana coasts.

— NWS

The 61st Street Fishing Pier in Galveston, Texas, broke off in high waves as the storm slowly approached over the weekend, the NWS noted.

The big picture: Beta is the 23rd storm this hurricane season and threatens a coastal region already ravaged by former hurricanes Laura and Sally in recent weeks.