Tropical Storm Sally formed Saturday off Florida's coast in the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Why it matters: The 18th named storm of 2020's Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane on Monday. A hurricane watch is in effect from Grand Isle, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border, per the NHC. Louisiana is still recovering from Hurricane Laura, which Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) said killed 28 people last month.

Edwards declared a state of emergency Saturday in preparation for Sally, which he noted could impact Louisiana as early as Monday morning.

What they're saying: "Barely two weeks ago, Louisiana suffered a devastating blow when Hurricane Laura came ashore as the strongest hurricane ever to make landfall in Louisiana history, leaving a trail of destruction in its path," Edwards said in a statement.

"This, when combined with the COVID-19 pandemic, can make us all weary. I implore Louisianans to take their preparations seriously."

Of note: Several storms are swirling in the Atlantic this weekend. Tropical Storm Paulette is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane and move over or near Bermuda by Monday morning.