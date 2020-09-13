A screenshot of Tropical Storm Sally, which was packing 40 mph winds after forming in the Gulf of Mexico near Florida on Saturday. Photo: National Hurricane Center/Twitter.
Tropical Storm Sally formed Saturday off Florida's coast in the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
Why it matters: The 18th named storm of 2020's Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane on Monday. A hurricane watch is in effect from Grand Isle, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border, per the NHC. Louisiana is still recovering from Hurricane Laura, which Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) said killed 28 people last month.
- Edwards declared a state of emergency Saturday in preparation for Sally, which he noted could impact Louisiana as early as Monday morning.
What they're saying: "Barely two weeks ago, Louisiana suffered a devastating blow when Hurricane Laura came ashore as the strongest hurricane ever to make landfall in Louisiana history, leaving a trail of destruction in its path," Edwards said in a statement.
- "This, when combined with the COVID-19 pandemic, can make us all weary. I implore Louisianans to take their preparations seriously."
Of note: Several storms are swirling in the Atlantic this weekend. Tropical Storm Paulette is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane and move over or near Bermuda by Monday morning.