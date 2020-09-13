1 hour ago - Science

Hurricane watch issued as Tropical Storm Sally forms off Florida coast

A screenshot of Tropical Storm Sally, which was packing 40 mph winds after forming in the Gulf of Mexico near Florida on Saturday. Photo: National Hurricane Center/Twitter.

Tropical Storm Sally formed Saturday off Florida's coast in the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Why it matters: The 18th named storm of 2020's Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane on Monday. A hurricane watch is in effect from Grand Isle, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border, per the NHC. Louisiana is still recovering from Hurricane Laura, which Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) said killed 28 people last month.

  • Edwards declared a state of emergency Saturday in preparation for Sally, which he noted could impact Louisiana as early as Monday morning.

What they're saying: "Barely two weeks ago, Louisiana suffered a devastating blow when Hurricane Laura came ashore as the strongest hurricane ever to make landfall in Louisiana history, leaving a trail of destruction in its path," Edwards said in a statement.

  • "This, when combined with the COVID-19 pandemic, can make us all weary. I implore Louisianans to take their preparations seriously."

Of note: Several storms are swirling in the Atlantic this weekend. Tropical Storm Paulette is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane and move over or near Bermuda by Monday morning.

How partisan media influences natural disaster response

Signs about mandatory evacuations in Florida before Hurricane Irma struck in 2017. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A new study finds that partisan conservative media led to "hurricane skepticism" among Trump voters before Hurricane Irma hit Florida in September 2017, discouraging evacuations.

Why it matters: As the divided response to the coronavirus pandemic underscores, how we view the world politically is increasingly determining how we view the threat of natural catastrophes. With extreme weather on the rise, that's a dangerous recipe.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 28,650,588 — Total deaths: 918,796 — Total recoveries: 19,322,144Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 6,482,583 — Total deaths: 193,670 — Total recoveries: 2,434,658 — Total tests: 88,048,386Map
  3. Politics: Trump health appointees reportedly interfered with CDC COVID-19 reports.
  4. Health: AstraZeneca to resume vaccine trials Fauci warns U.S. won't return to normal until "well into 2021."
  5. Sports: College football's fall of uncertainty.
  6. Media: We're numb to the coronavirus — How partisan media influences natural disaster response.
West Coast fires kill more than two dozen as Oregon braces for "mass fatality event"

A burned vehicle sits in front of a home destroyed in the North Complex fire in Berry Creek, California. Photo: Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The known death toll from fires raging along the West Coast climbed to more than two dozen on Saturday, per AP, as officials in Oregon warned of a "mass fatality event."

The state of play: At least six deaths were reported in Oregon, 20 in California, and one in Washington state, but the death tolls are expected to rise sharply in coming days.

