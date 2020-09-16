1 hour ago - Science

Hurricane Sally makes landfall in Alabama with "life-threatening storm surge"

A driver navigates along a flooded road as the outer bands of Hurricane Sally come ashore in Bayou La Batre, Alabama, on Tuesday. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Hurricane Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm on Wednesday morning, packing maximum sustained winds were 105 mph.

What's happening: "Historic and catastrophic flooding is unfolding along and just inland of the coast, from Tallahassee, Florida, to Mobile Bay, Alabama," the National Hurricane Center said, as the storm's eyewall was moving across the coast.

"Life-threatening storm surge is occurring along portions of the coastline from Alabama to the western Florida Panhandle, including Pensacola Bay and southern portions of Mobile Bay."
National Hurricane Center
  • Some 240,00 PowerOutage.US. customers in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida were without power overnight as Sally's outer bands lashed the region.
  • "Sideways rain" and storm surges that covered beaches were reported across the Florida Panhandle and south Alabama, AP notes.

The big picture: The governors of Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida and Alabama have declared states of emergency, with more than 17 million people in the storm's path.

  • Shelters have opened from Louisiana to the Florida panhandle, with forecasters warning storm surges from Sally could be as large as 11 feet.

What to expect: "Widespread moderate to major river flooding is forecast," the National Hurricane Center said. "Significant flash and urban flooding, as well as widespread minor to moderate river flooding, is likely across inland portions Alabama into central Georgia.

"Widespread flash and urban flooding is possible, as well as widespread minor to moderate river flooding, across western South Carolina into western and central North Carolina. Scattered flash and urban flooding is possible, as well as scattered minor river flooding in southeast Virginia."

Background: Sally formed as a tropical storm on Saturday off Florida's coast in the Gulf of Mexico.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Rebecca FalconerRashaan Ayesh
Updated 2 hours ago - Science

Hurricane Sally lashes Gulf Coast: "Catastrophic flooding unfolding"

A flooded parking lot as the outer bands of Hurricane Sally come ashore on in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Hurricane Sally's northern eyewall is moving across the Gulf Coast from Pensacola Beach, Florida, westward to Dauphin Island, Alabama, National Hurricane Center said Wednesday morning.

Why it matters: The National Hurricane Center warns the Category 2 storm "will cause historic and catastrophic flooding in parts of NW Florida and southern Alabama." It's expected to make landfall between Alabama's Mobile Bay and the Panhandle coast Wednesday morning.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ashley Gold
1 hour ago - Technology

Online learning's toll on kids' privacy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The shift to online schooling is running roughshod over children's privacy rules and rights, experts say, and creating new inequalities.

The big picture: Minors are the only group that enjoys federal online privacy protections in the U.S., but that's not enough to protect their privacy rights as school districts and teachers scramble to move all classwork to the internet amid the pandemic.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jennifer A. Kingson
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Exclusive: $1 billion-plus riot damage is most expensive in insurance history

Reproduced from Insurance Information Institute; Table: Axios Visuals

The vandalism and looting following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police will cost the insurance industry more than any other violent demonstrations in recent history, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The protests that took place in 140 U.S. cities this spring were mostly peaceful, but the arson, vandalism and looting that did occur will result in at least $1 billion to $2 billion of paid insurance claims — eclipsing the record set in Los Angeles in 1992 after the acquittal of the police officers who brutalized Rodney King.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow