Trevor Noah's best White House Correspondents' dinner jokes

Comedian Trevor Noah brought the roast to the White House Correspondents' Association dinner as it returned for the first time in two years following a pandemic-induced break — taking aim at outlets including CNN, Fox News and Axios.

What he's saying: The WHCA headliner began his speech saying it's his "great honor" to be at "the nation’s most distinguished superspreader event," noting that NIAID director Anthony Fauci had dropped out of the event. "That should have been a pretty big sign," Noah said.

Other key takeaways

Noah told everyone present at the dinner to relax and be comfortable. But "not too comfortable, Jeffrey Toobin," referring to the CNN contributor who apologized after being caught exposing himself while on a Zoom call.

"Where is Jeffrey Zucker?" Noah asked of CNN's former boss, who resigned from the company in February.

"'Jeff got fired off because he tried to keep his workplace relationship secret, which is weird, because if he really didn't want anyone to know about him, he could have just made a show about it on CNN Plus!"

"Fox News is sort of like a Waffle House," Noah said. "It's relatively normal in the afternoon, but as soon as the sun goes down..."

On Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona), Noah said: "Who ever thought we'd see the day when a senator could be openly bisexual but a closeted Republican?"

Noah praised Axios' award-winning journalist Jonathan Swan for his award-winning interviews.