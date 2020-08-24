Updated 52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Kellyanne Conway leaving White House to spend more time with family

White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway at the White House on Friday. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Kellyanne Conway announced Sunday night she's stepping down from her position as counselor to President Trump "Gratefully & Humbly" to spend more time with her family at the end of the month.

The big picture: Conway's resignation, which she stressed was "completely my choice," comes ahead of this week's Republican National Convention, where Trump is due to formally accept his party's nomination to run for a second term. Conway is due to speak at the convention on Wednesday.

Of note: Her attorney husband and vocal Trump critic George Conway tweeted he would be withdrawing from the anti-Trump Republican group the Lincoln Project and announcing he'd be taking a Twitter hiatus "to devote more time to family matters."

  • "Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission," he added. Passionately."

Read her resignation letter, via Document Cloud:

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

