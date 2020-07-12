Anti-Trump "Lincoln Project" raised $16.8 million this quarter

Advisers to the Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump Republicans that has produced a number of the election cycle's most viral political attack ads, tell the Washington Post that it has raised $16.8 million this quarter.

Why it matters: The group, along with Republican Voters Against Trump, has launched a campaign against Trump with a "particular emphasis on persuading white suburban voters who consider themselves true Republicans to break from the president," the Post writes.

What to watch: The Lincoln Project, which is run by prominent "Never-Trumpers" like George Conway, Rick Wilson and Steve Schmidt, is planning to expand from digital and TV ads into ground operations, per the Post.