CNN boss Jeff Zucker resigns

Sara Fischer

Jeff Zucker in 2018. Photo: Robert Marquardt/Getty Images

CNN boss Jeff Zucker shocked the media world Wednesday by announcing he is resigning from CNN, the company that he’s led since 2013, because of a relationship with a longtime senior colleague that he failed to disclose.

Why it matters: Zucker is one of the most powerful executives in the industry and was a driving force behind CNN's new push into digital subscriptions.

Details: In a note to staff tweeted by senior media correspondent Brian Stelter, Zucker said that as a part of CNN's investigation into Chris Cuomo last year, he was asked about a consensual relationship with a colleague, someone he has worked with for more than 20 years.

  • "I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began and I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today.
  • CNN did not immediately return a request for comment.

The relationship, Axios has confirmed, was with Allison Gollust, the chief marketing officer for CNN. One source called the affair "an open secret" at the network.

  • In a memo obtained by CNN, Gollust said, "Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn't disclose it at the right time. I'm incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday."
  • Prior to joining CNN, Gollust served as communications director for former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

In an email to staffers, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said he accepted Zucker's resignation and "will be announcing an interim leadership plan shortly."

  • "Both of these organizations are at the top of their respective games and are well prepared for their next chapters."

Between the lines: Zucker's tenure at CNN has been debated among media insiders for years. It was reported that he was eyeing an exit from CNN last year.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details throughout.

Go deeper

Shawna ChenAndrew Freedman
Updated 28 mins ago - Energy & Environment

109 million under winter weather alerts as U.S. faces 2nd major storm in a week

Forecast high temperatures from the National Weather Service for Feb. 3. Credit: Weatherbell.com

More than 109 million people are under winter precipitation alerts and over 3.6 million are subject to cold temperature alerts as the U.S. faces its second major winter storm in a week. Compared to the New England blizzard last weekend, this one will have a much larger real estate footprint.

Driving the news: The "significant winter storm" that's set to affect states from Colorado to Vermont began impacting much of the central U.S. overnight, per the National Weather Service. It's due to hit the hardest in the South, where icy roads and power outages could lead to blackouts.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: CDC: COVID hospitalization rates higher for unvaccinated than boosted — Pandemic pits health care experts against the media — CDC raises travel advisories for a dozen countries due to COVID spike.
  2. Vaccines: Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for kids under 5 — Pentagon tells governors National Guard must be vaccinated against COVID — COVID vaccines could be available for young children by end of February.
  3. Politics: House Majority Leader Hoyer tests positive for COVID — 5 musicians boycotting Spotify over Joe Rogan controversy.
  4. World: Disaster-hit Tonga enters first-ever pandemic lockdown — Denmark lifts COVID restrictions despite Omicron surge — WHO warns of pandemic's "large increases" in health care waste — Canadian police set up hate crime hotline over pandemic protest violence.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Vindman sues Trump Jr. and Giuliani for attacks during impeachment hearings

Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and Trump allies Julia Hahn and Daniel Scavino, alleging "intimidation and retaliation" for the attacks he faced in 2019 when he testified in the first impeachment hearing of former President Trump.

Flashback: In an op-ed last year for Lawfare, Vindman said he "should have sued those who amplified [Trump's] campaign of defamation."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow