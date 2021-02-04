CNN boss Jeff Zucker says he'll stay until end of 2021

CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker said on a staff-wide call Thursday morning that he plans to stay with the network until his contract expires at the end of 2021.

Why it matters: Zucker's tenure at CNN has been debated among media insiders for years. The TV boss has reportedly been eyeing an exit from the network for some time.

Zucker has been president of CNN Worldwide since 2013. He was named chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports in March 2019, following the acquisition of Time Warner by AT&T in 2018.

Zucker led the network during a contentious period, with former President Trump frequently demonizing CNN to his followers. Under Zucker's leadership, the network leaned into that tension, placing more anti-Trump opinion-like programming in primetime.

The big picture: CNN saw a ratings boost in mid-January during President Biden's inauguration and in the week following the Capitol attack. It's unclear whether the Biden administration will bring a substantial lift to ratings overall, as ratings fell in primetime after news surrounding the insurrection subsided.

Still, the January bright spots were an indicator that CNN has some running room following consistent beats by Fox News during the Trump era.

Zucker's departure at the end of 2021 could come amid a ratings resurgence, should CNN be able to continue to find ratings streaks during the first year of the Biden administration.

What's next: Zucker hasn't indicated what he plans to do when and if he leaves CNN, but the former NBC Universal executive has previously suggested that he would consider getting into politics.