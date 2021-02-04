Sign up for our daily briefing

CNN boss Jeff Zucker says he'll stay until end of 2021

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker said on a staff-wide call Thursday morning that he plans to stay with the network until his contract expires at the end of 2021.

Why it matters: Zucker's tenure at CNN has been debated among media insiders for years. The TV boss has reportedly been eyeing an exit from the network for some time.

  • Zucker has been president of CNN Worldwide since 2013. He was named chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports in March 2019, following the acquisition of Time Warner by AT&T in 2018.
  • Zucker led the network during a contentious period, with former President Trump frequently demonizing CNN to his followers. Under Zucker's leadership, the network leaned into that tension, placing more anti-Trump opinion-like programming in primetime.

The big picture: CNN saw a ratings boost in mid-January during President Biden's inauguration and in the week following the Capitol attack. It's unclear whether the Biden administration will bring a substantial lift to ratings overall, as ratings fell in primetime after news surrounding the insurrection subsided.

  • Still, the January bright spots were an indicator that CNN has some running room following consistent beats by Fox News during the Trump era.
  • Zucker's departure at the end of 2021 could come amid a ratings resurgence, should CNN be able to continue to find ratings streaks during the first year of the Biden administration.

What's next: Zucker hasn't indicated what he plans to do when and if he leaves CNN, but the former NBC Universal executive has previously suggested that he would consider getting into politics.

Go deeper

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Big Tech antitrust concerns spur bipartisan momentum in Congress

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Democrats and Republicans might have found an area of sincere, bipartisan unity: making it harder for Big Tech companies to complete mergers and acquisitions.

Why it matters: This is a mixed bag for tech startups. On the one hand, it could slow the growth of mega-platforms, thus giving startups more breathing room. On the other hand, it could limit liquidity options.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Merck CEO Ken Frazier is stepping down

Outgoing Merck CEO Ken Frazier. Photo: Bess Adler/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Merck’s Ken Frazier, one of just four Black CEOs in the Fortune 500, will retire on June 30.

Why it matters: His departure leaves just three Black people atop America’s 500 largest companies (assuming no other Black chiefs are named by then).

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
3 hours ago - World

Trouble brewing in the eurozone

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Increasing lockdowns, a mutating virus and a botched vaccine rollout have the eurozone headed for a double-dip recession, weighing heavily on its currency and pushing the dollar higher.

Why it matters: The weak dollar (down 10% from its 2020 highs) has been a linchpin for some of the biggest consensus trades this year — strong commodities, skyrocketing U.S. equity prices and emerging market stocks and bonds.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow