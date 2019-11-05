A South Carolina aide for 2020 candidate Tom Steyer’s campaign allegedly stole "valuable volunteer data" from the campaign of his Democratic presidential rival Kamala Harris, the Charleston Post Courier first reported Monday.

Details: Steyer’s campaign said its deputy S.C. state director Dwane Sims was placed on administrative leave over the weekend so it could investigate allegations that he stole the data of thousands of contacts "using an account from when he worked with the S.C. Democratic Party," the Post Courier reports. The S.C. Democratic Party told Axios it had disabled his account.