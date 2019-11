Details: Some staffers from the campaign’s Baltimore headquarters — along with offices in New Hampshire, Nevada and California — will be redirected to Iowa, the site of the first presidential primary.

“Senator Harris and this team set out with one goal – to win the nomination and defeat Donald Trump in 2020. To do so, the campaign has made a strategic decision to realign resources to go all-in on Iowa, resulting in office closures and staff realignments and reductions in New Hampshire.

The campaign will continue to have a staff presence in New Hampshire but the focus is and will continue to be on Iowa. Senator Harris will not visit New Hampshire on November 6 and 7, but her name will still be placed on the primary ballot.”

— a Harris campaign statement to Jewish Insider

By the numbers: Harris raised $11.8 million in Q3, per her FEC filing, and finished with $10.5 million cash on hand. She spent $14.5 million — more than what she took in. Former Vice President

Joe Biden also spent more than he raised in Q3.

