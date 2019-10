Sen. Kamala Harris — who has largely held on as a top-tier polling candidate after standing out in 2020 debates — is laying off dozens of her campaign aides as her campaign manager cuts his own salary, Politico reports.

The big picture, via Axios' Alexi McCammond: Harris is not the only candidate facing a cash crunch with more staffers than she can probably afford, but these layoffs are not a good sign for someone polling in the top five.