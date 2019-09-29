Polls show Biden dominating in South Carolina but neck and neck in Nevada

Former Vice President Joe Biden is dominating the Democratic field in South Carolina but is neck and neck with Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren in Nevada, according to 2 new CNN polls.
Why it matters: South Carolina and Nevada are key early states, with primaries scheduled for late February after Iowa and New Hampshire. Biden's strong standing in South Carolina is largely the result of support from black voters, 45% of whom back the former vice president. The Nevada poll shows a tighter race with the 2 progressive senators chasing at Biden's heels.
- Biden: 37%
- Warren: 16%
- Sanders: 11%
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg: 4%
- Sen. Kamala Harris: 3%
- Tom Steyer: 3%
- Sen. Cory Booker: 2%
- Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke: 2%
- Biden: 22%
- Sanders: 22%
- Warren: 18%
- Harris: 5%
- Buttigieg: 4%
- Steyer: 4%
- Andrew Yang: 3%
- Booker: 2%
Go deeper: The 2020 impeachment campaign
Methodologies:
- South Carolina: Interviews were conducted from Sept. 22 to Sept. 26 among a sample of 1,200 respondents who live in South Carolina. The margin of sampling error for total respondents is +/-3.4 at the 95% confidence level, and for results among the 406 respondents who are likely to vote in the Democratic primary, it is +/-5.9.
- Nevada: Interviews were conducted from Sept. 22 to Sept. 26 among a sample of 1,203 respondents who live in Nevada. The margin of sampling error for total respondents is +/-3.6 at the 95% confidence level, and for results among the 324 respondents who are likely to participate in the Democratic caucus, it is +/-7.1.