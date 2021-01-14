Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

GOP Rep. Rice on decision to vote for impeachment: "This utter failure is inexcusable"

Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) says that while he has "backed [President Trump] through thick and thin," he voted in favor of impeaching Trump on Wednesday because "this utter failure is inexcusable," per a statement released on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Rice is a prolific supporter of Trump's and turned heads by joining nine other Republicans in voting to impeach the president for "incitement of insurrection." Rice noted that one week after the Capitol attacks "the President has not addressed the nation to ask for calm. He has not visited the injured and grieving. He has not offered condolences."

  • Trump did release a video on the White House Twitter account Wednesday night condemning the attack, stating, "I want to be very clear: I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week."
  • The president, whose Twitter account has been permanently suspended, insisted last week that the attack on the Capitol is what happens "when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long."

The big picture: Other Republicans to vote for impeachment included Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), David Valadao (Calif.), Anthony Gonzalez (Ohio), Peter Meijer (Mich.), Dan Newhouse (Wash.), Jaime Herrera-Beutler (Wash.), Fred Upton (Mich.), John Katko (N.Y.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.)

What he's saying: "Under the strict definition of the law, I don’t know if the President’s speech last Wednesday morning amounted to incitement of a riot, but any reasonable person could see the potential for violence," Rice noted.

  • "Once the violence began, when the Capitol was under siege, when the Capitol Police were being beaten and killed, and when the Vice President and the Congress were being locked down, the President was watching and tweeted about the Vice President’s lack of courage."
  • "For hours while the riot continued, the President communicated only on Twitter and offered only weak requests for restraint."

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
Updated 23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Here are the Republicans who voted to impeach Trump

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

10 Republican lawmakers voted to impeach President Trump on Wednesday, one day after GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) became the highest-ranking House Republican to do so.

Why it matters: Trump's second impeachment in the House is the most bipartisan in U.S. history, garnering support from more members of the president's own party than ever before. House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment that accuses Trump of inciting insurrection against the U.S. government, after a mob of his supporters breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
Updated 24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump becomes first president to be impeached twice

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The House voted 232-197 to impeach President Trump for “incitement of insurrection" after a violent pro-Trump mob breached the U.S. Capitol last week while Congress met to count the Electoral College vote.

Why it matters: Trump is now the only president in history to have been impeached twice — his first impeachment happened just over a year ago in December of 2019. He has just one week left in his term before President-elect Biden is sworn-in on Jan. 20.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

After impeachment, Trump says he "unequivocally" condemns U.S. Capitol violence

Photo: MANDEL NGAN via Getty

President Trump condemned political violence in a video Wednesday evening exactly one week after a pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol in a deadly siege, and hours after the House voted to impeach him for a second time.

Why it matters: The video, posted to the White House's official Twitter account, came as the president faces an impeachment trial in the Senate after 10 Republicans voted with House Democrats for impeachment.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

