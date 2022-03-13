Skip to main content
Tom Brady says he'll play for Tampa Bay Buccaneers, weeks after announcing retirement

Rebecca Falconer
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers points against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022.
Tom Brady said Sunday he plans to return to the NFL to play for his 23rd season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Why it matters: The surprise announcement comes after Brady retired last month.

What he's saying: "These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now," Brady tweeted.

  • "I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG."

