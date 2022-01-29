Quarterback Tom Brady retires after 22 seasons in the NFL

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Tom Brady. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will retire from professional football after 22 seasons in the NFL, ESPN first reported citing multiple sources.
The big picture: Brady, who is widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time, spent most of his career with the New England Patriots before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.
- His company, TB12, thanked Brady for his 22 seasons in the NFL and listed his accolades.
- Brady's agent Don Yee told ESPN in a text that "Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy."
- "He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody," Yee said. "So that should be soon."
What they're saying: Tributes to Brady began pouring in with news of his retirement, with #ThankYouTom and a goat emoji wearing Brady's jersey number trending on Twitter.
- Julian Edelman, who won three Super Bowls with Brady in Foxborough, tweeted "Thanks for the memories, babe."
- Michigan football, where Brady played football, and Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback who lost to Brady in last year's Super Bowl, both posted goat emojis in honor of the "greatest of all time."
- The NFL posted tributes to the quarterback including videos of his highlights and Brady celebrating with his family after a win.
Driving the news: After the Bucs lost 30-27 in the divisional round of the playoffs Sunday, Brady said he would spend a lot of time with his family and "figure out in the future what's next."
- "Every year I just have to make sure that I have the ability to commit to what the team really needs," Brady said on his podcast. "The team doesn't deserve anything less than my best. And if I feel like I'm not committed to that, or I can't play at a championship level, then you gotta give someone else a chance to play."
By the numbers: Brady, who was the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL draft, has more Super Bowl rings than any player in NFL history, winning six with the Patriots and one with the Bucs in 2021.
- He was also named Super Bowl MVP five times and league MVP three times.
- The 44-year-old retires leading the NFL in most career passing attempts, completions and touchdowns. His 243 career wins at quarterback are also an NFL record.
The big picture: Brady isn't the only NFL star to retire this season. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who won two Super Bowls in Pittsburgh, announced his retirement earlier this week.
- Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 38, could also retire this offseason. When asked if he would retire, return to Green Bay or sign with a new team, Rodgers told the "Pat McAfee Show" that "everything is definitely on the table."