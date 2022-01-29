Quarterback Tom Brady retires after 22 seasons in the NFL

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Quarterback Tom Brady retires after 22 seasons in the NFL

TuAnh Dam

Tom Brady. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will retire from professional football after 22 seasons in the NFL, ESPN first reported citing multiple sources.

The big picture: Brady, who is widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time, spent most of his career with the New England Patriots before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

  • His company, TB12, thanked Brady for his 22 seasons in the NFL and listed his accolades.
  • Brady's agent Don Yee told ESPN in a text that "Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy."
  • "He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody," Yee said. "So that should be soon."

What they're saying: Tributes to Brady began pouring in with news of his retirement, with #ThankYouTom and a goat emoji wearing Brady's jersey number trending on Twitter.

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

Driving the news: After the Bucs lost 30-27 in the divisional round of the playoffs Sunday, Brady said he would spend a lot of time with his family and "figure out in the future what's next."

  • "Every year I just have to make sure that I have the ability to commit to what the team really needs," Brady said on his podcast. "The team doesn't deserve anything less than my best. And if I feel like I'm not committed to that, or I can't play at a championship level, then you gotta give someone else a chance to play."

By the numbers: Brady, who was the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL draft, has more Super Bowl rings than any player in NFL history, winning six with the Patriots and one with the Bucs in 2021.

  • He was also named Super Bowl MVP five times and league MVP three times.
  • The 44-year-old retires leading the NFL in most career passing attempts, completions and touchdowns. His 243 career wins at quarterback are also an NFL record.

The big picture: Brady isn't the only NFL star to retire this season. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who won two Super Bowls in Pittsburgh, announced his retirement earlier this week.

  • Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 38, could also retire this offseason. When asked if he would retire, return to Green Bay or sign with a new team, Rodgers told the "Pat McAfee Show" that "everything is definitely on the table."

Go deeper

Dave Lawler
Updated 30 mins ago - World

Mapped: The world's most and least corrupt countries

Expand chart
Data: Transparency International; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

The most corrupt governments in the world are in South Sudan, Syria and Somalia, according to Transparency International's annual index, while the "cleanest" are in Denmark, Finland and New Zealand.

  • Breaking it down: The U.S. is 27th, China 66th, India 85th, Brazil 96th and Russia 136th. Scroll over the map to see each country's ranking.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
Updated 2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Historic bomb cyclone blizzard slams New England, may break records

A man walks along Surf Drive in whiteout conditions during a snowstorm in Falmouth, Mass. on Jan. 29, 2022. (Bill Greene/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

A historic blizzard is raging Saturday from the northern Mid-Atlantic to New England, with forecasters warning that Boston may set a record for its heaviest snow event on record.

The latest: Reports of 16" of snow have come in from parts of southeastern Massachusetts and eastern Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) Boston office.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Contact tracing fizzles across America — New clues emerge on long COVID — Omicron is finally burning out — It's very difficult to get access to antiviral COVID treatments — Axios-Ipsos poll: Omicron's big numbersAnother wave of death — FDA limits use of Regeneron and Lilly antibody treatments — Biden administration orders 100M additional COVID tests.
  2. Vaccines: Pfizer begins clinical trial for Omicron-specific vaccine — The shifting definition of fully vaccinated.
  3. Politics: Virginia AG says public colleges can't mandate COVID vaccines —Alaska governor joins Texas lawsuit over National Guard vaccine mandate — Navy discharges 45 sailors for refusing vaccine — Spotify to remove Neil Young's music after his Joe Rogan ultimatum — White House: 60M households have ordered free COVID-19 rapid tests.
  4. World: U.K. to lift travel testing requirement for fully vaccinated — Beijing Olympic Committee lowers testing threshold ahead of Games.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow