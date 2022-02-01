Tom Brady officially announces retirement

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady officially retired Tuesday after days of speculation on his future in the NFL.

What they're saying: "I've done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions," Brady said in a statement posted to his social media accounts. "My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes."

The big picture: Brady's 22-season career ended last week with a playoffs loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

His official retirement announcement came days after ESPN first reported his decision to step away from the NFL. The 44-year-old initially denied the report and said he hadn't yet made a decision.

Brady, who was picked in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, retires holding league records for the most career passing attempts, completions, touchdowns and wins as a quarterback.

He has more Super Bowl rings than any player in NFL history, winning six with the Patriots and one with the Bucs in 2021. He was also named Super Bowl MVP five times and league MVP three times.

What they're saying: "Tom Brady will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement Tuesday.

"An incredible competitor and leader, his stellar career is remarkable for its longevity but also for the sustained excellence he displayed year after year," Goodell added.

Of note: In his retirement statement, he said he "loved going to battle" with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but did not mention the New England Patriots, the team with which he spent his first 20 seasons.