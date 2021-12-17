Sign up for our daily briefing

U.S. schools ramp up security over TikTok shooting threats

Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

School shooting threats made on TikTok and other social media prompted school officials and authorities across the U.S. on Thursday to step up security measures.

Driving the news: Law enforcement agencies believe the threats that warn of possible incidents this Friday are not credible, but schools in D.C., New York, California, Michigan, Maryland, Virginia, Minnesota and elsewhere have taken precautions including closing for the day or increasing police or security presence.

Context: Officials in Tooele County, Utah, said in a statement that they believe the "challenge for students post a threat regarding gun violence in schools on social media" originated on TikTok, but it's also been seen on Instagram and Facebook.

  • "Multiple outlets have stated the original threat started off as a way for students to skip school or be excused from school and has morphed into something much more disturbing," the statement added.

Of note: Police in Seattle have opened investigations into threats at two schools, "which led to the closure of one high school campus," per a statement issued Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Michigan's Charlton Police Department issued a statement Thursday saying it's "aware of a Snap Chat message about a threat to Charlton Middle School."

  • "Our agency is actively working with other agencies and the school," the statement continued.
  • "We believe this threat may be related to Tik Tok challenge and not a credible threat. We have patrols concentrated in certain areas as a precaution.

What they're saying: TikTok in a statement Thursday said, "We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok."

  • The FBI said in a statement to news outlets that it "takes all potential threats seriously and we regularly work with our law enforcement partners to determine the credibility of any threats."
  • Authorities in several cities have warned that students could be disciplined or prosecuted for making threats.

By the numbers: Schools have been subjected to nine active and 235 non-active shooter incidents this year, per the Center for Homeland Defense and Security,

Linh Ta, author of Des Moines
Dec 15, 2021 - Axios Des Moines

Iowa Education Department releases high school performance rankings

Data: Iowa Department of Education; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Most Des Moines public schools are in need of improvement or targeted assistance, according to new data from the Iowa Department of Education.

Driving the news: The state released its analysis of how schools performed in the 2020-21 academic year on Tuesday.

Asher Price
16 hours ago - Axios Austin

The fight over school books in Williamson County

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The battle over alleged school book smut now has real money riding on it.

Driving the news: The Williamson County Commissioners Court opted this week to withhold federal funding from the Leander and Round Rock school districts over concerns about purportedly filthy books.

Ina Fried, author of Login
14 hours ago - Technology

Policing Project audit of Ring doorbells prompts changes

Photo: Ring

Ring, the Amazon-owned doorbell and security camera device, now works with 2,000 police departments across the country. But the footage downloaded by those agencies is less than one might expect, according to a new audit from New York University's Policing Project.

Why it matters: The company has come under fire for a number of practices including its privacy policies, economic relationships with police agencies and its role in helping create and grow the surveillance state.

