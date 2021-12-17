Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
School shooting threats made on TikTok and other social media prompted school officials and authorities across the U.S. on Thursday to step up security measures.
Driving the news: Law enforcement agencies believe the threats that warn of possible incidents this Friday are not credible, but schools in D.C., New York, California, Michigan, Maryland, Virginia, Minnesota and elsewhere have taken precautions including closing for the day or increasing police or security presence.
Context: Officials in Tooele County, Utah, said in a statement that they believe the "challenge for students post a threat regarding gun violence in schools on social media" originated on TikTok, but it's also been seen on Instagram and Facebook.
- "Multiple outlets have stated the original threat started off as a way for students to skip school or be excused from school and has morphed into something much more disturbing," the statement added.
Of note: Police in Seattle have opened investigations into threats at two schools, "which led to the closure of one high school campus," per a statement issued Wednesday.
- Oxford Community Schools in Michigan, where four students died during a school shooting last month has already closed its buildings for the rest of the week due to the threats.
Meanwhile, Michigan's Charlton Police Department issued a statement Thursday saying it's "aware of a Snap Chat message about a threat to Charlton Middle School."
- "Our agency is actively working with other agencies and the school," the statement continued.
- "We believe this threat may be related to Tik Tok challenge and not a credible threat. We have patrols concentrated in certain areas as a precaution.
What they're saying: TikTok in a statement Thursday said, "We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok."
- The FBI said in a statement to news outlets that it "takes all potential threats seriously and we regularly work with our law enforcement partners to determine the credibility of any threats."
- Authorities in several cities have warned that students could be disciplined or prosecuted for making threats.
By the numbers: Schools have been subjected to nine active and 235 non-active shooter incidents this year, per the Center for Homeland Defense and Security,