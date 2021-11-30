Shooting at Michigan high school leaves 3 dead, 6 wounded

Three people dead and six others are wounded after a shooting at a high school in Michigan according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Driving the news: The alleged shooter was a 15-year-old sophomore at Oxford High School and has been arrested, per police.

The motive remains unknown.

9-1-1 dispatchers received over 100 calls during the incident, which began around 12:51 p.m.

Oakland County is about 30 miles north of Detroit.

What they're saying: “Deputies confronted him, he had the weapon on him, they took him into custody,” Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said at a news conference Tuesday, per AP.