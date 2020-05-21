1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The Atlantic lays off almost 20% of staff

Photo: Robert Alexander/Getty Images

The Atlantic is laying off nearly 20% of staff, according to an internal note from David Bradley, the publication's chairman, that was obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: It's the latest media company that's been been forced to take drastic measures to survive the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The state of play: The 68 staff cuts are mostly attributable to the collapse of the company's events business, which was one of its strongest pillars for many years.

  • In the memo, Bradley says that sales, editorial and events staff are all impacted.
  • "There is no fault on the part of people leaving the firm.  What makes this so particularly difficult is that these are exceptional and beloved Atlantic colleagues.  They are exactly the same good people who were selected to join us at the outset.  Measure for measure, they have contributed to The Atlantic as have those who are remaining. It is only that the ground has shifted," Bradley wrote in his note to staff.
  • "I had thought that I would spend some substantial part of this memo explaining the reasoning behind our decision. But, I think it may speak for itself. The particular timing is clear — a global pandemic that has shuttered the economy generally, advertising acutely, and in-person events altogether," he added.

Between the lines: The Atlantic's new majority ownership stake from Emerson Collective, the impact investment vehicle owned by Laurene Powell Jobs, has allowed the company to accelerate its growth in recent years, including a major staff increase and expansion that began in 2018.

The big picture: The pandemic is forcing dozens of major media companies, including newer, digitally-native media companies and older magazine companies, to carry out layoffs and pay cuts.

  • The Atlantic joins The Hollywood Reporter, Fortune, Billboard, The Economist Group, Group Nine Media, BuzzFeed News, Vox Media, Bustle Digital Group, Cheddar, Maven Media, G/O Media, Protocol and others who have resorted to layoffs and furloughs.

Go deeper

Ex-Juul CEO Kevin Burns in talks to join digital pharmacy Alto

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Ex-Juul CEO Kevin Burns is in advanced talks to join SoftBank-backed digital pharmacy Alto, Axios has learned from multiple sources.

Why it matters: He'd be going from a company that was the scourge of public health officials to one that seeks to become an integral part of America's health care delivery system.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow16 mins ago - Economy & Business

China plans sweeping national security law for Hong Kong

Protesters outside the U.S. consulate in Hong Kong in November 2019. Photo: Vivek Prakash/AFP via Getty Images

China plans to implement a sweeping national security law for Hong Kong that could dramatically constrain Hong Kong's autonomy and provoke fierce backlash from pro-democracy activists.

Why it matters: Beijing's encroachment on Hong Kong's independent legal system prompted massive protests last year that have resumed on a smaller scale as social-distancing measures lift.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow24 mins ago - World

Lori Loughlin and husband agree to plead guilty in college bribery scandal

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, have both agreed to plead guilty for their roles in the college admissions bribery scandal, federal prosecutors announced on Thursday.

The state of play: Loughlin will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, agreeing to two months in prison and a $150,000 fine among other terms. Giannulli, who will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and a charge of honest services wire and mail fraud, faces five months in prison and a $250,000 fine. They both previously pleaded not guilty to the charges last year.

Go deeper... Timeline: The major developments in the college admissions scandal

1 hour ago - Politics & Policy