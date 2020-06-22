45 mins ago - Health

Texas governor warns coronavirus is spreading at an "unacceptable rate"

Gov. Greg Abbott. Photo: Lynda M. Gonzalez-Pool/Getty Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said at a press conference on Monday that he is concerned the coronavirus is spreading at an "unacceptable rate" following the state's reopening, but that he would only support a second shutdown as a last resort.

Why it matters: Texas is well into its "phase 3" of reopening, allowing businesses to host up to 50% capacity. But the state outbreak is one of several that has seen a surge in infections in recent weeks, averaging more than 3,500 daily new cases and a positivity rate higher than 9%.

  • Abbott did not announce any new executive actions to stem the spread of the virus, but said that "wearing a mask will help us to keep Texas open because not taking action to slow the spread will cause COVID to spread even worse."
  • "Closing down Texas again will always be the last option," he added.
  • Abbott allowed the state's original stay-at-home order to expire on April 30.

By the numbers: As of Monday afternoon, Texas has reported over 113,200 coronavirus cases in total, with over 2,100 deaths.

The big picture: Texas is one of a dozen states that has seen record highs in new coronavirus cases since Friday, according to ABC News. Some increases are attributable to a growth in testing.

  • The other states are Florida, Utah, South Carolina, Nevada, Georgia, Missouri, Montana, Arizona, California, Tennessee and Oklahoma.

Go deeper: U.S. coronavirus cases are increasing, but deaths aren't — yet

Go deeper

Axios
Jun 21, 2020 - Health

U.S. reports highest number of new coronavirus cases since May 1

Front-line worker receiving a free haircut in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

The U.S. on Saturday reported more than 33,000 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the highest total since May 1, CNBC reports, citing Johns Hopkins data.

Why it matters: It's a sign that the outbreak isn't slowing down nationwide, even as the number of new cases in original hotspots like New York continues to drop. States like California, Texas, Florida and Arizona are reporting a surge of infections as they move to fully reopen parts of the economy and return to normal life.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
23 hours ago - Health

WHO reports highest single-day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the pandemic's largest single-day increase of confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 183,000 cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to AP.

Why it matters: The staggering number of new cases underscores the degree to which the pandemic is accelerating worldwide, not slowing down.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
4 hours ago - Health

Florida surpasses 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

People at a beach near Miami Beach, Florida, on June 16. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images

Florida passed 100,000 reported coronavirus cases on Monday, while the state's virus death toll rose to 3,173, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Why it matters: It's the seventh state to pass the 100,000 case milestone since the start of the pandemic, joining New York, California, New Jersey, Illinois, Texas and Massachusetts. Florida's outbreak is one of several that has worsened in recent weeks as its government has eased lockdown restrictions, though there has also been an increase in testing.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow