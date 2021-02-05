Sign up for our daily briefing

The 5 hottest homes around Tampa Bay right now

Photo: Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc.

From a cozy 1920s bungalow listed at $269K to a brand-new $5.7M penthouse in downtown St. Petersburg, there's something for everyone in this week's roundup of the area's hottest homes.

803 E. Frierson Ave. — $269,000

Why we love it: This adorable bungalow features a welcoming front porch, a bright open layout and a mix of modern upgrades and 1920s architectural charm. I'd like to move in.

  • Neighborhood: Seminole Heights
  • Realtor: Christine Smith at Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc.
  • Specs: 2 bed, 2 bath, 960 square feet
  • Notable features: 1920s bungalow, spacious wood deck, updated kitchen, open layout.
Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc.
1135 14th Ave. North — $775,000

Why we love it: The four-bed 1930s home is full of character, from the mixed material exterior to the home office with exposed brick walls.

  • Neighborhood: Euclid St. Paul's
  • Realtor: Angela Sawyer at Biltmore Group Inc.
  • Specs: 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,520 square feet
  • Notable features: Original hardwoods, original wood doors, arched doorways, outdoor entertaining area.
Biltmore Group Inc.
Biltmore Group Inc.
709 S. Delaware Ave. — $1,849,000

Why we love it: If the tree-lined street and curb appeal of this craftsman-style home don't immediately win you over, the fresh, bright interior and pool should do the trick.

  • Neighborhood: Hyde Park
  • Realtor: Stephen Gay at Smith & Associates
  • Specs: 4 bed, 3 bath, 3,487 square feet
  • Notable features: Craftsman architecture, tray ceilings, cozy fireplace, bright white interior, pool, tree-lined street, covered back porch.
Smith & Associates
Smith & Associates
1710 Point Pleasant Ave. West — $1,925,000

Why we love it: Recently updated, this waterfront home has panoramic views, a fabulous pool, tons of space for entertaining, and a chef's kitchen with high-end appliances and a waterfall edge island.

  • Neighborhood: Bradenton, Point Pleasant
  • Realtor: Rae Hayo at Wagner Realty
  • Specs: 4 bed, 4 bath, 4,452 square feet
  • Notable features: Panoramic views, fabulous pool, outdoor kitchen, open living area, chef's kitchen, waterfall edge island, private dock with boat lift.
Wagner Realty
Wagner Realty
Wagner Realty
100 1st Ave. North #4101 — $5,700,000

Why we love it: This sets the standard for what a $5.7M penthouse condo should be. It features 11-foot ceilings, views from almost every room, a complete tech system you can operate from an iPad and a designer kitchen with double islands and wine coolers.

  • Neighborhood: St. Petersburg, downtown
  • Realtor: Jennifer Thayer at Keller Williams St. Pete
  • Specs: 3 bed, 3.5 bath, 4,062 square feet
  • Notable features: Sexy design, panoramic views, penthouse, impressive dressing room/closet, resort-like amenities.
Keller Williams St. Pete
Keller Williams St. Pete
Keller Williams St. Pete
Keller Williams St. Pete

All photos are  from their respective online listings. Know of an interesting or unusual home listing in the Tampa region? Tips: brianna.crane@axios.com.

This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

