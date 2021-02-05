The 5 hottest homes around Tampa Bay right now

From a cozy 1920s bungalow listed at $269K to a brand-new $5.7M penthouse in downtown St. Petersburg, there's something for everyone in this week's roundup of the area's hottest homes.

Why we love it: This adorable bungalow features a welcoming front porch, a bright open layout and a mix of modern upgrades and 1920s architectural charm. I'd like to move in.

Neighborhood: Seminole Heights

Seminole Heights Realtor: Christine Smith at Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc.

2 bed, 2 bath, 960 square feet Notable features: 1920s bungalow, spacious wood deck, updated kitchen, open layout.

Why we love it: The four-bed 1930s home is full of character, from the mixed material exterior to the home office with exposed brick walls.

Neighborhood: Euclid St. Paul's

Euclid St. Paul's Realtor: Angela Sawyer at Biltmore Group Inc.

4 bed, 3 bath, 2,520 square feet Notable features: Original hardwoods, original wood doors, arched doorways, outdoor entertaining area.

Why we love it: If the tree-lined street and curb appeal of this craftsman-style home don't immediately win you over, the fresh, bright interior and pool should do the trick.

Neighborhood: Hyde Park

Hyde Park Realtor: Stephen Gay at Smith & Associates

4 bed, 3 bath, 3,487 square feet Notable features: Craftsman architecture, tray ceilings, cozy fireplace, bright white interior, pool, tree-lined street, covered back porch.

Why we love it: Recently updated, this waterfront home has panoramic views, a fabulous pool, tons of space for entertaining, and a chef's kitchen with high-end appliances and a waterfall edge island.

Neighborhood: Bradenton, Point Pleasant

Bradenton, Point Pleasant Realtor: Rae Hayo at Wagner Realty

4 bed, 4 bath, 4,452 square feet Notable features: Panoramic views, fabulous pool, outdoor kitchen, open living area, chef's kitchen, waterfall edge island, private dock with boat lift.

Why we love it: This sets the standard for what a $5.7M penthouse condo should be. It features 11-foot ceilings, views from almost every room, a complete tech system you can operate from an iPad and a designer kitchen with double islands and wine coolers.

Neighborhood: St. Petersburg, downtown

St. Petersburg, downtown Realtor: Jennifer Thayer at Keller Williams St. Pete

3 bed, 3.5 bath, 4,062 square feet Notable features: Sexy design, panoramic views, penthouse, impressive dressing room/closet, resort-like amenities.

Know of an interesting or unusual home listing in the Tampa region? Tips: brianna.crane@axios.com.

