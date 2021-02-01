Sign up for our daily briefing

What $300K gets you in Tampa Bay's real estate market

The front of 2710 Morningside Dr. Photo: Keller Williams Realty

The average home sales price in the Tampa Bay region was $398K in December, so Axios wanted to see what you can get below that price point in the area's real estate market.

Here’s a comparison of four homes that recently sold for around $300K in different Tampa-area neighborhoods.

1418 E Idlewild Ave. — $285,000
  • Seminole Heights; 2 beds, 1 bath; 1,120 square feet
  • Features: 1920s craftsman bungalow, carport, gracious front porch, cozy living room, hardwood floors, screened-in porch, outdoor entertaining area.
  • Days on the market: 34
  • Asking price: $285,000
  • Sold for: $285,000
  • Listing agent: Kisha Linebaugh at Fireside Real Estate
Fireside Real Estate
Fireside Real Estate
Fireside Real Estate
2710 Morningside Dr. — $306,900
  • Clearwater; 3 beds, 2 baths; 1,612 square feet
  • Features: Open kitchen/dining area, accent features walls, updated exterior, large owner's suite, stylish kitchen with open shelves.
  • Days on the market: 58
  • Asking price: $315,000
  • Sold for: $306,900
  • Listing agent: Judi Pobst at Keller Williams Realty
Keller Williams Realty
Keller Williams Realty
5174 Beach Dr. SE, Unit C — $295,000
  • St. Petersburg; 2 beds, 2 baths; 1,018 square feet
  • Features: Water views, private balcony, resort-style gated community, open layout.
  • Days on the market: 82
  • Asking price: $285,000
  • Sold for: $295,000
  • Listing agent: Betty Rohe at Century 21
Century 21
Century 21
777 N. Ashley Dr. #1611 — $310,000
  • Downtown Tampa; 1 bed, 1 bath; 786 square feet
  • Features: Downtown location, light-filled rooms, incredible views, luxury building with community amenities, balcony, spacious bedroom.
  • Days on the market: 61
  • Asking price: $315,000
  • Sold for: $310,000
  • Listing agent: Traci Burns at Smith & Associates Real Estate
Smith & Associates Real Estate
Smith & Associates Real Estate

Note: Days on the market is calculated from date listed and date sold as reported on Zillow. Average home sales price includes Sarasota, Manatee, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando and Hillsborough counties.

  • All photos are  from their respective online listings. Know of an interesting or unusual home listing in the Tampa region? Email brianna.crane@axios.com.

This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

