What $300K gets you in Tampa Bay's real estate market

The average home sales price in the Tampa Bay region was $398K in December, so Axios wanted to see what you can get below that price point in the area's real estate market.

Here’s a comparison of four homes that recently sold for around $300K in different Tampa-area neighborhoods.

Seminole Heights; 2 beds, 1 bath; 1,120 square feet

Features: 1920s craftsman bungalow, carport, gracious front porch, cozy living room, hardwood floors, screened-in porch, outdoor entertaining area.

34 Asking price: $285,000

$285,000 Sold for: $285,000

$285,000 Listing agent: Kisha Linebaugh at Fireside Real Estate

Clearwater; 3 beds, 2 baths; 1,612 square feet

Features: Open kitchen/dining area, accent features walls, updated exterior, large owner's suite, stylish kitchen with open shelves.

58 Asking price: $315,000

$315,000 Sold for: $306,900

$306,900 Listing agent: Judi Pobst at Keller Williams Realty

St. Petersburg; 2 beds, 2 baths; 1,018 square feet

Features: Water views, private balcony, resort-style gated community, open layout.

82 Asking price: $285,000

$285,000 Sold for: $295,000

$295,000 Listing agent: Betty Rohe at Century 21

Downtown Tampa; 1 bed, 1 bath; 786 square feet

Features: Downtown location, light-filled rooms, incredible views, luxury building with community amenities, balcony, spacious bedroom.

61 Asking price: $315,000

$315,000 Sold for: $310,000

$310,000 Listing agent: Traci Burns at Smith & Associates Real Estate

Note: Days on the market is calculated from date listed and date sold as reported on Zillow. Average home sales price includes Sarasota, Manatee, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando and Hillsborough counties.

All photos are from their respective online listings. Know of an interesting or unusual home listing in the Tampa region? Email brianna.crane@axios.com.

