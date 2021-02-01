What $300K gets you in Tampa Bay's real estate market

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
The front of 2710 Morningside Dr. Photo: Keller Williams Realty
The average home sales price in the Tampa Bay region was $398K in December, so Axios wanted to see what you can get below that price point in the area's real estate market.
Here’s a comparison of four homes that recently sold for around $300K in different Tampa-area neighborhoods.
1418 E Idlewild Ave. — $285,000
- Seminole Heights; 2 beds, 1 bath; 1,120 square feet
- Features: 1920s craftsman bungalow, carport, gracious front porch, cozy living room, hardwood floors, screened-in porch, outdoor entertaining area.
- Days on the market: 34
- Asking price: $285,000
- Sold for: $285,000
- Listing agent: Kisha Linebaugh at Fireside Real Estate
2710 Morningside Dr. — $306,900
- Clearwater; 3 beds, 2 baths; 1,612 square feet
- Features: Open kitchen/dining area, accent features walls, updated exterior, large owner's suite, stylish kitchen with open shelves.
- Days on the market: 58
- Asking price: $315,000
- Sold for: $306,900
- Listing agent: Judi Pobst at Keller Williams Realty
5174 Beach Dr. SE, Unit C — $295,000
- St. Petersburg; 2 beds, 2 baths; 1,018 square feet
- Features: Water views, private balcony, resort-style gated community, open layout.
- Days on the market: 82
- Asking price: $285,000
- Sold for: $295,000
- Listing agent: Betty Rohe at Century 21
777 N. Ashley Dr. #1611 — $310,000
- Downtown Tampa; 1 bed, 1 bath; 786 square feet
- Features: Downtown location, light-filled rooms, incredible views, luxury building with community amenities, balcony, spacious bedroom.
- Days on the market: 61
- Asking price: $315,000
- Sold for: $310,000
- Listing agent: Traci Burns at Smith & Associates Real Estate
Note: Days on the market is calculated from date listed and date sold as reported on Zillow. Average home sales price includes Sarasota, Manatee, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando and Hillsborough counties.
- All photos are from their respective online listings. Know of an interesting or unusual home listing in the Tampa region? Email brianna.crane@axios.com.
This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.