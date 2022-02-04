Super Bowl ads sell out at record high prices

Ads for this year's Super Bowl are sold out, according to NBC, which will broadcast the game alongside its Olympics coverage on Feb 13. Some 30-second spots sold for a record $7 million.

Why it matters: The Super Bowl is one of the few major TV events that can still draw a huge audience, making advertising around the event very valuable.

Given how well NFL games rated throughout the regular season, sports executives anticipate that this year's Super Bowl will rate much higher than last year's, which saw viewership fall to a 10-year TV low.

Viewership for the NFL's 2021 regular season was up 10% from 2020, its highest-rated season average since 2015, per Nielsen ratings.

The big picture: Ads for Super Bowl LVI are sold out of every in-game unit across NBC, Telemundo and all digital platforms, including Peacock, per NBC. The company said there are a handful of pre-game spots still open.

For the first time, Telemundo will broadcast the game, making it the first-ever Spanish-language broadcast network to air the Super Bowl.

All in-game advertisers will run across the Telemundo telecast as well as NBC Sports streaming assets, including Peacock.

Be smart: The average Super Bowl ad this year is reportedly around $6 million for a 30-second spot, representing a big jump from last year's Super Bowl, in which 30-second spots averaged around $5.5 million.

NBC credits the jump with increased interest from new advertisers, who represent around 40% of the total Super Bowl ads this year, per NBC. There are more than 30 new advertisers in this year’s Super Bowl compared to last year's event.

What to watch: NBC says that there's been a growth in ads across the auto, tech, entertainment, travel and health and wellness sectors.

Disclosure: NBC is an investor in Axios and Satpal Brainch, chief commercial officer of NBCU News Group, is a member of the Axios board. In addition, Telemundo and Axios jointly produce the Axios Latino newsletter.