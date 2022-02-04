Sign up for our daily briefing

Super Bowl ads sell out at record high prices

Sara Fischer

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Ads for this year's Super Bowl are sold out, according to NBC, which will broadcast the game alongside its Olympics coverage on Feb 13. Some 30-second spots sold for a record $7 million.

Why it matters: The Super Bowl is one of the few major TV events that can still draw a huge audience, making advertising around the event very valuable.

  • Given how well NFL games rated throughout the regular season, sports executives anticipate that this year's Super Bowl will rate much higher than last year's, which saw viewership fall to a 10-year TV low.
  • Viewership for the NFL's 2021 regular season was up 10% from 2020, its highest-rated season average since 2015, per Nielsen ratings.

The big picture: Ads for Super Bowl LVI are sold out of every in-game unit across NBC, Telemundo and all digital platforms, including Peacock, per NBC. The company said there are a handful of pre-game spots still open.

  • For the first time, Telemundo will broadcast the game, making it the first-ever Spanish-language broadcast network to air the Super Bowl. 
  • All in-game advertisers will run across the Telemundo telecast as well as NBC Sports streaming assets, including Peacock.

Be smart: The average Super Bowl ad this year is reportedly around $6 million for a 30-second spot, representing a big jump from last year's Super Bowl, in which 30-second spots averaged around $5.5 million.

  • NBC credits the jump with increased interest from new advertisers, who represent around 40% of the total Super Bowl ads this year, per NBC. There are more than 30 new advertisers in this year’s Super Bowl compared to last year's event.

What to watch: NBC says that there's been a growth in ads across the auto, tech, entertainment, travel and health and wellness sectors.

Go deeper: The NFL has an extraordinary grip on America's media diet

Disclosure: NBC is an investor in Axios and Satpal Brainch, chief commercial officer of NBCU News Group, is a member of the Axios board. In addition, Telemundo and Axios jointly produce the Axios Latino newsletter.

Go deeper

Andrew Solender
15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

RNC censures Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger over Jan. 6 committee

Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Republican National Committee members on Friday voted to censure Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) for serving on the Jan. 6 select committee.

Why it matters: A reported draft of the resolution says the RNC will "cease any and all support" of the two anti-Trump lawmakers.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Omicron infections may not protect well against future spread — Medicare to cover at-home COVID tests — COVID deaths are rising even as Omicron dies down — Long COVID is contributing to America's labor shortage.
  2. Vaccines: Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for kids under 5 — Pentagon tells governors National Guard must be vaccinated against COVID — COVID vaccines could be available for young children by end of February.
  3. Politics: 7 musicians boycotting Spotify over Joe Rogan controversy — House Majority Leader Hoyer tests positive for COVID.
  4. World: 3 European countries ending COVID restrictions — Austria signs sweeping COVID vaccine mandate into law — Belgian athlete allowed in Olympic Village after tearful appeal over COVID isolation — Disaster-hit Tonga enters first-ever pandemic lockdown.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House passes China competition bill

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The House on Friday voted 222-210 to pass the COMPETES Act, a bill aimed at making the U.S. more economically competitive with China

The big picture: The White House wants this bill to pass with enough Republican votes in the House and Senate so it can claim it is bipartisan legislation, Axios' Sarah Mucha reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

