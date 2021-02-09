Super Bowl ratings down from last year, but streaming sets records

Sign up for our daily briefing
Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Super Bowl LV was watched by a total of 96.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen ratings provided by CBS Sports.
Details: The broadcast broke records as the most live-streamed NFL game ever, averaging 5.7 million viewers per minute — up 65% from last year's big game.
The big picture: For context, last year's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers drew 102 million total viewers across all of Fox's platforms.
- Sunday's matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the reigning champion Chiefs was a blowout.
Yes, but: The game continues to be a commercial success. Rates for 30-second ad spots during this year's event averaged roughly $5.5 billion, a historic high.
- The Super Bowl is typically the most-watched annual broadcast event on TV in the U.S., making it a lucrative opportunity for advertisers.