Super Bowl ratings down from last year, but streaming sets records

Super Bowl LV was watched by a total of 96.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen ratings provided by CBS Sports.

Details: The broadcast broke records as the most live-streamed NFL game ever, averaging 5.7 million viewers per minute — up 65% from last year's big game.

The big picture: For context, last year's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers drew 102 million total viewers across all of Fox's platforms.

Sunday's matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the reigning champion Chiefs was a blowout.

Yes, but: The game continues to be a commercial success. Rates for 30-second ad spots during this year's event averaged roughly $5.5 billion, a historic high.