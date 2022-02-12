Celebrities dominate Super Bowl ads

Hollywood A-listers are taking over this year's Super Bowl spots, an ode to the Super Bowl's triumphant return to Los Angeles this year.

Why it matters: It's a delightful departure from last year's ad slate, which featured somber messages from everyday people coming together during the pandemic.

A few highlights:

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are back again this year, teaming up in an ad for lighters, a nod to the pair's mutual love of pot.

Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost of SNL will star in an Amazon Alexa spot that pokes fun at Alexa's ability to predict everything a consumer wants.

Lindsay Lohan stars in a humorous ad from Planet Fitness that pokes fun at her old partying ways.

Peyton Manning, Serena Williams, Sarah Silverman and a few others celebs appear in a Michelob Ultra ad about a swanky bowling competition.

Be smart: The pandemic recovery has given brands license to return to their traditional marketing roots.

Budweiser is returning to the Super Bowl this year with its iconic Clydesdale horses, after sitting out last year first time in 37 years. The company decided to donate $1 million to the Ad Council and a vaccine initiative instead.

Auto brands have made a comeback this year, after last year's pandemic-related supply chain issues forced many to cut marketing budgets. Nissan will return for the first time in seven years. Kia returns after skipping last year's game.

The big picture: The Super Bowl is one of the few major TV events that can still draw a huge audience, making advertising around the event very valuable.

Ads for this year's Super Bowl are sold out, according to NBC, with some 30-second spots sold for a record $7 million.

What to watch: The newcomers and the futurists.

There are more than 30 new advertisers in this year’s Super Bowl compared to last year's event, according to NBC. New advertisers represent around 40% of the total Super Bowl ads this year.

Crypto giants like FTX and Crypto.com will run their first spots ever this year.

Sports betting firm Caesars Sportsbook will also debut its first Super Bowl ad, joining rival DraftKings, which debuted its first Super Bowl spot last year.

