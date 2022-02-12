Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Celebrities dominate Super Bowl ads

Sara Fischer

Screenshot from Bic's Super Bowl ad on YouTube

Hollywood A-listers are taking over this year's Super Bowl spots, an ode to the Super Bowl's triumphant return to Los Angeles this year.

Why it matters: It's a delightful departure from last year's ad slate, which featured somber messages from everyday people coming together during the pandemic.

A few highlights:

  • Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are back again this year, teaming up in an ad for lighters, a nod to the pair's mutual love of pot.
  • Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost of SNL will star in an Amazon Alexa spot that pokes fun at Alexa's ability to predict everything a consumer wants.
  • Lindsay Lohan stars in a humorous ad from Planet Fitness that pokes fun at her old partying ways.
  • Peyton Manning, Serena Williams, Sarah Silverman and a few others celebs appear in a Michelob Ultra ad about a swanky bowling competition.

Be smart: The pandemic recovery has given brands license to return to their traditional marketing roots.

  • Budweiser is returning to the Super Bowl this year with its iconic Clydesdale horses, after sitting out last year first time in 37 years. The company decided to donate $1 million to the Ad Council and a vaccine initiative instead.
  • Auto brands have made a comeback this year, after last year's pandemic-related supply chain issues forced many to cut marketing budgets. Nissan will return for the first time in seven years. Kia returns after skipping last year's game.

The big picture: The Super Bowl is one of the few major TV events that can still draw a huge audience, making advertising around the event very valuable.

  • Ads for this year's Super Bowl are sold out, according to NBC, with some 30-second spots sold for a record $7 million.

What to watch: The newcomers and the futurists.

  • There are more than 30 new advertisers in this year’s Super Bowl compared to last year's event, according to NBC. New advertisers represent around 40% of the total Super Bowl ads this year.
  • Crypto giants like FTX and Crypto.com will run their first spots ever this year.
  • Sports betting firm Caesars Sportsbook will also debut its first Super Bowl ad, joining rival DraftKings, which debuted its first Super Bowl spot last year.

Go deeper: Super Bowl ads sell out at record high prices

Go deeper

Axios
43 mins ago - World

U.S. evacuates Ukraine embassy ahead of Biden-Putin call

Presidents Putin and Biden shake hands in Switzerland back in June of 2021. Photo: Brendan Smialowski via Getty Images

The U.S. is evacuating most embassy staff from Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv as top U.S. officials publicly warn a Russian invasion could be imminent.

Between the lines: President Biden and Russian President Putin are planning to speak by phone on Saturday, AP reports. Putin is also scheduled to speak with French President Emmanuel Macron, who visited Russia earlier this week.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Tina Reed, author of Vitals
1 hour ago - Health

Experts praise Pfizer's delay on kids' vaccines

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Pfizer's decision to pump the brakes on COVID vaccines for kids younger than 5 was a good call, experts tell Axios.

Driving the news: Pfizer decided not to seek an FDA authorization until it has more data about how well its vaccine works after three doses. An FDA committee had been slated to consider the data for a two-dose regimen next week.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker, author of Sports
Updated 11 hours ago - Sports

Looking ahead to Super Bowl LVI

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Super Bowl LVI is a homecoming of sorts, as the NFL's marquee event returns to La La Land 55 years after its birth.

The backdrop: The first Super Bowl was played at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum in 1967, a 35-10 win for the Packers over the Chiefs. It was last there in 1993, when the Cowboys beat the Bills, 52-17, at the Rose Bowl.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow