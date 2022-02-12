Celebrities dominate Super Bowl ads

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Screenshot from Bic's Super Bowl ad on YouTube
Hollywood A-listers are taking over this year's Super Bowl spots, an ode to the Super Bowl's triumphant return to Los Angeles this year.
Why it matters: It's a delightful departure from last year's ad slate, which featured somber messages from everyday people coming together during the pandemic.
A few highlights:
- Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are back again this year, teaming up in an ad for lighters, a nod to the pair's mutual love of pot.
- Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost of SNL will star in an Amazon Alexa spot that pokes fun at Alexa's ability to predict everything a consumer wants.
- Lindsay Lohan stars in a humorous ad from Planet Fitness that pokes fun at her old partying ways.
- Peyton Manning, Serena Williams, Sarah Silverman and a few others celebs appear in a Michelob Ultra ad about a swanky bowling competition.
Be smart: The pandemic recovery has given brands license to return to their traditional marketing roots.
- Budweiser is returning to the Super Bowl this year with its iconic Clydesdale horses, after sitting out last year first time in 37 years. The company decided to donate $1 million to the Ad Council and a vaccine initiative instead.
- Auto brands have made a comeback this year, after last year's pandemic-related supply chain issues forced many to cut marketing budgets. Nissan will return for the first time in seven years. Kia returns after skipping last year's game.
The big picture: The Super Bowl is one of the few major TV events that can still draw a huge audience, making advertising around the event very valuable.
- Ads for this year's Super Bowl are sold out, according to NBC, with some 30-second spots sold for a record $7 million.
What to watch: The newcomers and the futurists.
- There are more than 30 new advertisers in this year’s Super Bowl compared to last year's event, according to NBC. New advertisers represent around 40% of the total Super Bowl ads this year.
- Crypto giants like FTX and Crypto.com will run their first spots ever this year.
- Sports betting firm Caesars Sportsbook will also debut its first Super Bowl ad, joining rival DraftKings, which debuted its first Super Bowl spot last year.