Super Bowl advertising is going to look a lot different this year

Screen shot from Bass Pro Shops and Cabela Super Bowl ad via YouTube

The big game, happening for the first time in history without many fans in the stadium, will feature spots with socially-distanced characters, and people staying home.

Why it matters: While some ads will try to be light, the gravity of the pandemic will still be felt.

  • Mercari, an e-commerce platform, will run its first-ever Super Bowl ad featuring a couple sitting at home selling unused home goods on their phones.
  • Bass Pro Shops and Cabela will run a spot showing ways the outdoors can be a relief during the pandemic.
  • Bud Light will show a spot for "Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade" that pokes fun at how chaotic 2020 was. "2020 was a lemon of a year," a character says.

A slew of first-time advertisers that have seen pandemic-related business gains will flood this years‘ airwaves.

  • Robinhood, despite a rocky few weeks, will run an ad about democratizing trading.
  • Chipotle will run an ad about ways burritos can change the world by bringing environmentally-friendly jobs to farmers.
  • Vroom, an online car buying app, has an ad mentioning contact-free car delivery.

On the flip side, several automobile brands will be missing this year, as the pandemic has taken a particularly tough toll on their business.

Yes, but: For some classic advertisers, the sensitivity around advertising during a pandemic may draw too much attention, so they’re sitting it out.

  • Budweiser, the sister brand of Bud Light, is giving up its iconic in-game Super Bowl airtime for the first time in 37 years, and will instead donate $1 million to the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative’s Vaccine Education Initiative.
  • Coca-Cola, Hyundai and others will also sit out this year's big game and provide money for charity instead.

The Super Bowl has always been a moment for brands to make a statement, but increasingly, the game has become an opportunity for brands to talk more about their values than their products.

The big picture: With roughly 100 million households expected to tune into the event, the Super Bowl has been one of the most visible advertising opportunities every year.

  • This year, ads are going for about $5.5 million for 30-second spots.

Mike Allen, author of AM
20 hours ago - Sports

First look: NFL tells Biden all stadiums ready as vaccination sites

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at a press conference in Tampa on Thursday. Photo: Perry Knotts/NFL via Reuters

On the eve of Super Bowl weekend, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote President Biden to tell him that each of the league's 32 teams "will make its stadium available for mass vaccinations of the general public."

Driving the news: Goodell wrote in the letter, dated Thursday, that this can be done swiftly "because many of our clubs have offered their facilities previously as COVID testing centers as well as election sites over the past several months."

Ina Fried, author of Login
Feb 5, 2021 - Technology

Tech preparations for a very different Super Bowl

Photo: Verizon

Due to the pandemic, this year's Super Bowl is different from any past championship game. And tech is playing a big role.

The big picture: You'll need a smartphone just to get in the door, as there are no paper tickets. Concessions are also mobile payment only — no cash.

Axios
6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg

On the next episode of “Axios on HBO,” Axios co-founder Mike Allen interviews Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg about transportation equity, the coronavirus and the future of travel. 

  • Catch the full interview and much more on Sunday, February 7 at 6 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.