Powerful storm brings damaging winds, record warmth, tornado risk

Map showing the extent of maximum wind gusts, with orange and red colors showing wind gusts at or above 60 mph, on Dec. 15. (Weatherbell.com)

An expansive and intensifying storm will bring an array of hazardous weather to a broad swath of the Lower 48 states on Wednesday, from 100 mph winds in the Denver metro area to record warmth and potential for tornadoes in Iowa.

Why it matters: The storm could set all-time high temperatures for the month of December, as readings soar into the 70s all the way to the Iowa-Minnesota border. Its winds could knock out power to more than 100,000 people, and complicate cleanup efforts from the devastating weekend tornadoes in Central states.

Threat level: High winds are the main hazard for most people affected by this storm system, posing the greatest risk to the power grid as well as travel. The National Weather Service is calling for some areas, including parts of Colorado, Nebraska and Kansas, to see winds that could clock in among the top 10 or even top 5 strongest gusts on record.

  • Wind damage is a near certainty in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, as winds descend and accelerate, generating turbulent waves and eddies.
  • In downtown Denver, gusts to near or greater than 80 mph, which is equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane, are expected from mid-morning into the afternoon as a low pressure area rapidly intensifies and pulls east across the Plains.
A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.
  • The expansiveness of the high wind threat is unusual, with 84 million people under some type of high wind warning. Travel delays and cancelations will ripple across major airline hubs in Denver, Chicago and Minneapolis.
  • NWS offices across the Plains, Central U.S. and Midwest are warning of an "extreme" wind threat as a pulse of gusts to 75 or 80 mph moves through later this morning on the Plains, and into the afternoon further to the northeast.
  • The NWS forecast office responsible for the Twin Cities put the risk this way: "TODAY'S VOLATILE DAY OF WEATHER HAS NOT BEEN SEEN BEFORE IN MID-DECEMBER."
A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

Record warmth will surge north ahead of the storm, with temperatures reaching the 70s in multiple states, threatening monthly temperature records.

  • Daily or monthly records are forecast to be tied or set in Chicago, Des Moines, Oklahoma City, Omaha and St. Louis, among other locations.
  • Wildfire danger will also be extreme across the Plains, as strong, dry winds howl.
  • The warmth will help to fuel an outbreak of severe thunderstorms, including the threat of tornadoes, across parts of Iowa, southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin.

Context: The warm weather continues a trend seen so far in December, with the contiguous U.S. recording 32,179 daily record highs compared to just 14 daily record lows through Dec. 8, according to the most recent data available in NOAA's database.

Severe weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021, showing the area of "moderate risk." (NOAA)

Meanwhile, the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, issued a "moderate" outlook for severe weather in much of Iowa, southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin due to the high risk of wind damage and possibility of dangerous nighttime, fast-moving tornadoes.

  • This is the first-ever "Moderate Risk" issued for the Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin region during the month of December, the Weather Service tweeted.
  • "Widespread severe wind gusts of 60-75 mph along with at least a few tornadoes are likely from late afternoon through this evening across the Mid-Missouri Valley to the Upper Mississippi Valley," SPC forecasters stated online. "Embedded gusts of 80-100 mph and a nocturnal strong tornado or two are also possible, particularly across western to northern Iowa and southeast Minnesota."
  • While any severe weather outbreak is not expected to be as prolific and widespread as last weekend's devastating event, strong tornadoes moving quickly at night pose a particular risk since they are difficult to warn for and prepare for.
  • "Reaction time may be minimal due to the extremely fast storm motion. Storms could move through a typical Iowa county in only 20 minutes," the NWS Des Moines office stated in an online briefing.
A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.
  • Even without the thunderstorms, wind gusts of up to 70 mph are forecast for the Hawkeye state, which the NWS describes as "infrequent" and "rare" for the region.
  • In some of the states hit by severe weather last weekend, high winds and thunderstorms could complicate cleanup efforts.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
9 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Storm slams Southern California as Central U.S. faces winds, fire threat

Snow covers Gorman during a storm in Southern California on Tuesday. Photo: Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Several U.S. states were under threat from more extreme weather overnight, as heavy rains in Southern California caused flooding and mudslides — triggering mandatory evacuation orders and sparking rescue operations Tuesday.

Threat level: A "rapidly strengthening storm system" was set to generate high winds from the Southwest to the Upper Midwest, with gusts "up to and in excess of 75 mph in some areas," per the National Weather Service. The Southern and Central Plains face "abnormally high temperatures" and the threat of wildfires, the NWS said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Freedman
Updated 1 hour ago - Science

What to know about December's deadly tornado outbreak

An aerial view of a neighborhood in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, on December 14, 2021, four days after tornadoes hit the area. (Photo by Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

At least 39 tornadoes touched down in more than six states Friday into Saturday, as a powerful storm system moved across the Central and southern U.S., the National Weather Service has concluded. Those numbers will fluctuate, and are likely to increase, in coming days, the agency cautioned.

The big picture: The outbreak left at least 88 dead, dozens injured and caused billions in damage. NWS survey teams continue to assess damage to assign intensity ratings to individual tornadoes, and several have turned out to be on the high end of the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Adam Tamburin
Dec 14, 2021 - Axios Nashville

Climate change and tornadoes in Tennessee

Expand chart
Data: Gensini, V.A., Brooks, H.E. Spatial trends in United States tornado frequency. npj Clim Atmos Sci 1, 38 (2018); Note: Favorable tornado days refers to days with a high value of a metric known as the significant tornado parameter; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

Scientists are pointing to increasing signs that climate change is altering tornado outbreaks in ways that appear to make them bigger and more damaging, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

