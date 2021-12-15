Sign up for our daily briefing

Storm slams Southern California as Central U.S. faces winds, fire threat

Snow covers Gorman during a storm in Southern California on Tuesday. Photo: Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Several U.S. states were under threat from more extreme weather overnight, as heavy rains in Southern California caused flooding and mudslides — triggering mandatory evacuation orders and sparking rescue operations Tuesday.

Threat level: A "rapidly strengthening storm system" was set to generate high winds from the Southwest to the Upper Midwest, with gusts "up to and in excess of 75 mph in some areas," per the National Weather Service. The Southern and Central Plains face "abnormally high temperatures" and the threat of wildfires, the NWS said.

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

What's happening: Heavy rains from a moderately strong atmospheric river event saw several rescue operations launched along the swollen Los Angeles River on Tuesday, after several Orange County residents became trapped by mudslides, per the Los Angeles Times.

  • Evacuation orders were issued for several communities in O.C., as mudslides and flooding threatened areas scarred by wildfires, the Orange County Register reports.
  • While evacuation orders were lifted late Tuesday, firefighters continued to patrol the area overnight, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

What to watch: High wind watches and warnings were in place from the Desert Southwest to the Upper Midwest, where widespread power outages were expected.

  • Days after the deadly tornadoes that pummeled the Central and southern U.S., the NWS warned there could be more twisters in the new storm system, with a slight risk of severe thunderstorms over parts of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, effective Wednesday through Thursday.
  • Winter storm watches, warnings and advisories were in effect from the West Coast through the Rockies, with widespread heavy snowfall forecast to persist over the western U.S. through Thursday.

By the numbers: More than a foot of snow was set to accumulate in the mountain ranges of the Central Great Basin and Northern and Central Rockies overnight.

  • Another round of heavy snow was set to hit the Sierra Nevada and neighboring Cascades Wednesday afternoon, with snowfall accumulations of 8-12 inches expected.

Meanwhile, "record breaking heat" was likely to impact the Central and Eastern U.S. through Thursday, the NWS said.

  • Unseasonably warm weather, strong winds, extremely dry fuels, and low relative humidity levels were set to strike the Central and Southern Plains over the next few days, "producing highly favorable conditions for the spread of wildfires," according to the weather service.
  • The NWS said much of the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles faced a "Critical Risk of Fire Weather" through Wednesday morning.

Context: Climate change is altering the environment and increasing the odds of extreme weather events, per Axios' Andrew Freedman.

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

Cuneyt Dil
22 hours ago - Axios Washington D.C.

More D.C. winter days trend toward warmer than average

Data: Climate Central; Chart: Axios Visuals

A national heatwave could make this the warmest December on record for many places, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports, and it fits in a trend of warmer cold seasons.

🌡 Why it matters: In our region and beyond, winters are getting warmer in line with trends from human-caused climate change. It affects everything from ecosystems to hopes for a white Christmas.

Andrew Freedman
Dec 13, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Tornado outbreak offers a grim climate warning

An aerial photo shows damage as cleanup efforts continue Dec. 12 after a tornado hit Mayfield, Ky. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The deadly tornado rampage across a six-state region Friday night into Saturday bears the hallmarks of climate change-related trends that scientists have been studying more closely in recent years.

Why it matters: Climate change is altering the environment in which tornadoes form in ways that raise the odds of sparking dangerous severe weather outbreaks across the South and Mid-South, particularly during the fall and winter when the jet stream dives toward the region.

Andrew Freedman
13 hours ago - Science

What to know about December's deadly tornado outbreak

An aerial view of a neighborhood in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, on December 14, 2021, four days after tornadoes hit the area. (Photo by Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

At least 36 tornadoes touched down in more than six states Friday into Saturday, as a powerful storm system moved across the Central and southern U.S., the National Weather Service has concluded. Those numbers will fluctuate, and are likely to increase, in coming days, the agency cautioned.

The big picture: The outbreak left at least 88 dead, dozens injured and caused billions in damage. NWS survey teams continue to assess damage to assign intensity ratings to individual tornadoes, and several have turned out to be on the high end of the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

