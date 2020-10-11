In photos: Louisiana reels from storm Delta as Southeast faces tornado and flooding threat

Flood waters from Hurricane Delta on Oct. 10 surround Iowa, Louisiana, which is still recovering from Hurricane Laura. Flood watches are in place for Mid-South and areas in and near the southern Appalachians. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Former Hurricane Delta weakened to a post-tropical cyclone Saturday, but the storm remains a threat with heavy rains forecast to bring flooding and possible tornadoes for parts of the South.
The big picture: Delta made landfall near Creole, La., as a Category 2 hurricane Friday. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) warned Saturday while no deaths had been reported "everyone needs to remain vigilant" amid the threat of "hazards like flooded roads, downed power lines and displaced wildlife." Tornado watches were issued for Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and western Georgia, where a suspected twister struck in Covington.