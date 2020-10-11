1 hour ago - Science

In photos: Louisiana reels from storm Delta as Southeast faces tornado and flooding threat

Flood waters from Hurricane Delta on Oct. 10 surround Iowa, Louisiana, which is still recovering from Hurricane Laura. Flood watches are in place for Mid-South and areas in and near the southern Appalachians. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Former Hurricane Delta weakened to a post-tropical cyclone Saturday, but the storm remains a threat with heavy rains forecast to bring flooding and possible tornadoes for parts of the South.

The big picture: Delta made landfall near Creole, La., as a Category 2 hurricane Friday. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) warned Saturday while no deaths had been reported "everyone needs to remain vigilant" amid the threat of "hazards like flooded roads, downed power lines and displaced wildlife." Tornado watches were issued for Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and western Georgia, where a suspected twister struck in Covington.

The aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Jennings, Louisiana, on Oct. 10. Delta left 688,000 households without power, 74,000 more than Hurricane Laura, Edwards told an Oct. 10 briefing. By the afternoon, 560,000 were without power. Photo: Go Nakamura/Getty Images
A reporter covers his face as he reports while Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Oct. 9. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
Debris of a van at Lake Charles caused by Hurricane Laura less than six weeks ago is seen on the street on Oct. 8, a day before Hurricane Delta makes landfall. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
A worker repairs a street lamp post damaged by Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on Oct. 8. Photo: Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images
The aftermath of Delta, in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on Oct. 7, 2020. Delta ripped down power lines and lashed a string of major resorts on Mexico's Caribbean coast with winds of up to 110 miles per hour. Photo: Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images

Go deeper

Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Oct 10, 2020 - Science

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana as a "life-threatening" Category 2 storm

Photo: NOAA

Hurricane Delta made landfall near Creole, La., Friday evening as a Category 2 storm, the National Hurricane Center said.

State of play: Delta is lashing parts of Louisiana's southern coastline with "damaging winds" and a "life-threatening storm surge," the NHC added.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Trump's first White House rally since contracting coronavirus

Trump on the Blue Room Balcony before a crowd of supporters on Oct. 10. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump held a Saturday rally on the South Lawn of the White House with 300 to 400 attendees — his first public event in nine days.

Why it matters: It was the president's first event since he contracted the coronavirus, featuring conservative activist Candace Owens and the group “Blexit,” which seeks to convince Black voters to join the Republican Party.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

WH physician: Trump no longer considered coronavirus transmission risk

President Trump addresses a rally on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Trump meets "CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation" and "is no longer considered a transmission risk to others," White House physician Sean Conley said in a memorandum published Saturday.

Of note: The memo does not mention when Trump's last negative coronavirus test was nor whether he was continuing to be treated for COVID-19, but Conley stated that the president has been "fever-free for well over 24 hours and all symptoms improved."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow