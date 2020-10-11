In photos: Louisiana reels from storm Delta as Southeast faces tornado and flooding threat

Former Hurricane Delta weakened to a post-tropical cyclone Saturday, but the storm remains a threat with heavy rains forecast to bring flooding and possible tornadoes for parts of the South.

The big picture: Delta made landfall near Creole, La., as a Category 2 hurricane Friday. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) warned Saturday while no deaths had been reported "everyone needs to remain vigilant" amid the threat of "hazards like flooded roads, downed power lines and displaced wildlife." Tornado watches were issued for Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and western Georgia, where a suspected twister struck in Covington.

The aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Jennings, Louisiana, on Oct. 10. Delta left 688,000 households without power, 74,000 more than Hurricane Laura, Edwards told an Oct. 10 briefing. By the afternoon, 560,000 were without power. Photo: Go Nakamura/Getty Images

A reporter covers his face as he reports while Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Oct. 9. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Debris of a van at Lake Charles caused by Hurricane Laura less than six weeks ago is seen on the street on Oct. 8, a day before Hurricane Delta makes landfall. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

A worker repairs a street lamp post damaged by Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on Oct. 8. Photo: Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images