37 mins ago - Economy & Business

Stocks jump 7% despite bleak coronavirus projections

Courtenay Brown

Photo: John Nacion/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The S&P 500 closed up 7% on Monday, while the Dow rose more than 1,500 points.

Why it matters: The huge market surge comes amid rare optimistic signs that the spread of the coronavirus may be slowing in parts of the country, including New York. But government officials say this will be a difficult week, while economists — including former Fed chair Janet Yellen today — warn that the pandemic could have a catastrophic impact on the global economy.

Go deeper

Courtenay Brown

Wall Street rebounds from worst day in 30 years

Traders working at the NYSE on Monday. Photo: Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty Images

Stocks closed up 6% on Tuesday afternoon, making up almost half of the losses from the stock market's worst day since 1987.

Why it matters: Stocks rose as measures to shield companies and the economy from the coronavirus impact — including an announcement by the Fed and a White House stimulus plan that includes sending cash payments to Americans — came to light.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 17, 2020 - Economy & Business
Jacob Knutson

Janet Yellen: Unemployment could already be at 13% "and moving higher"

Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said Monday on CNBC that U.S. unemployment, driven by the coronavirus pandemic, could already be as high as 13% "and moving higher."

Why it matters: Yellen said the country should expect a GDP drop of "at least 30%" in the second quarter, based on indicators she's reviewed — though she said she has seen even higher projections.

Go deeperArrow5 hours ago - Economy & Business
Courtenay Brown

Stocks have worst day since 1987

Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

The S&P 500 closed 12% lower on Monday, while the Dow fell 13% (or 2,999 points).

Driving the news: The sell-off accelerated during President Trump's afternoon press conference as concerns about the coronavirus outbreak's economic impact continued to grip markets.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 16, 2020 - Economy & Business