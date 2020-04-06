31 mins ago - Economy & Business

Janet Yellen: Unemployment could already be at 13% "and moving higher"

Jacob Knutson

Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said Monday on CNBC that U.S. unemployment, driven by the coronavirus pandemic, could already be as high as 13% "and moving higher."

Why it matters: Yellen said the country should expect a GDP drop of "at least 30%" in the second quarter, based on indicators she's reviewed — though she said she has seen even higher projections.

What she's saying: "This is a huge, unprecedented, devastating hit, and my hope is that we will get back to business as usual as quickly as possible," Yellen said.

The big picture: At least 10 million Americans have filed for unemployment over the past two weeks, and more are expected to do so in the weeks ahead.

  • That volume means many states are struggling to keep up with the number of incoming unemployment applications. For example, Florida's unemployment office received 1.5 million calls in the last week of March.

Go deeper: Coronavirus could force the world into an unprecedented depression

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates: Fewer deaths in Italy and Spain, U.K. toll jumps

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC

Health officials in Italy and Spain are seeing a glimmer of hope, as both countries reported a decline in deaths from the novel coronavirus Sunday. But the death toll continues to surge in the United Kingdom, which now has the world's fourth highest number of fatalities from COVID-19.

The big picture: The virus has killed more than 69,000 people and infected 1.25 million others globally as of early Monday, per Johns Hopkins data. Spain has reported the most cases outside the U.S. (more than 131,000) and Italy the most deaths (over 15,000). About half the planet's population is now on lockdown.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 9 hours ago - Health
Courtenay Brown

Jobless claims spike to another weekly record amid coronavirus crisis

Data: U.S. Labor Department via FRED; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

6.6 million people filed for unemployment last week, a staggering number that eclipses the record set just days ago amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to government data released Thursday.

Why it matters: Efforts to contain the outbreak are continuing to create a jobs crisis, causing the sharpest spikes in unemployment filings in American history.

Go deeperArrowApr 2, 2020 - Economy & Business
Bryan Walsh

The pandemic highlights the man-made disasters to come

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Now that the COVID-19 pandemic has fully arrived, how bad it gets will largely be a function of how our society responds at every level.

Why it matters: From pandemics to climate change to earthquakes, massive catastrophes lie in our future. But in a world that has the technological capability that ours does, we have the power to mitigate those disasters through our preparation and resilience — or to make them worse through our failures.

Go deeperArrowMar 14, 2020 - Health