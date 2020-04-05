1 hour ago - Health

Surgeon general: This week will be "Pearl Harbor" or "9/11 moment" in U.S.

Jacob Knutson

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said on "Fox News Sunday" that the next week will be "the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans' lives" — calling it our "our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment" — as the projected death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surges.

Why it matters: Unlike those tragedies, Adams emphasized that the direct effects of the coronavirus will not be "localized" and that it will be happening "all over the country." But he also stressed that the public has the "power to change the trajectory of this epidemic" by following social distancing and other public health guidelines.

  • He pointed to Washington and California, which started out as the epicenters of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S., as evidence that aggressive mitigation measures can have a significant impact on the trajectory of the virus' spread.
  • "As hard as this week is going to be, there is a light at the end of the tunnel if everyone does their part for the next 30 days," Adams said.

The big picture: Multiple states around the country are expected to reach their peak number of cases during the next two weeks, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.

  • The peak number of cases could strain medical resources and facilities, which may produce hospital bed and ventilator shortages and take a toll on health care workers.
  • The U.S. had more than 312,000 confirmed cases and at least 8,503 deaths from the virus as of Sunday morning, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

World coronavirus updates: Confirmed cases top 1.2 million

The number of novel coronavirus cases surpassed 1.2 million worldwide Saturday night, as Spain overtook Italy as the country with the most infections outside the U.S.

The big picture: About half the planet's population is now on lockdown and the global death toll passed 66,500, by Sunday morning, per Johns Hopkins data.

Jacob Knutson

Surgeon general: U.S. is moving to "mitigation phase" of coronavirus response

Screenshot: CNN's "State of the Union"

Cities around the country should start preparing for more cases of coronavirus and think about canceling large gatherings and closing schools "to prevent more deaths," U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

Why it matters: Adams said the country is moving away from trying to contain the virus to a "mitigation phase," meaning it is now spreading within communities and that people who have no recent travel history are contacting it.

Jacob Knutson

Surgeon general on coronavirus: "This week, it's gonna get bad"

"I want America to understand: This week, it's going to get bad," Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Monday on NBC's "Today," referring to the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

Why it matters: The U.S. has reported more than 35,000 coronavirus cases and 371 deaths from the virus, making it the third-largest outbreak in the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

