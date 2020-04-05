Louisiana governor says state will run out of ventilators on April 9

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that modeling projects his state will run out of ventilators for coronavirus patients on April 9 and hospital beds on April 11.

Why it matters: New York is the only state in the country with a worse per-capita death rate than Louisiana, where around 12,500 people have been infected and 409 have been killed.

Two southeast Louisiana parishes, including one that encompasses the city of New Orleans, have the most deaths per capita nationwide, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The big picture: Despite the wartime mobilization effort by U.S. manufacturers to produce medical supplies, it appears to be too little, too late.