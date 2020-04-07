42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Stephanie Grisham out as White House press secretary

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is departing her post to return to the East Wing as First Lady Melania Trump's chief of staff, the White House announced Tuesday. The news was first reported by CNN.

Why it matters: Grisham will leave after nine months without ever having held a formal press briefing. Her departure follows the arrival of new White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who has a chance to overhaul a communications shop that's kept a low profile since President Trump ended the tradition of daily press secretary briefings.

  • As Axios reported last week, Meadows has privately discussed replacing Grisham with Pentagon spokesperson Alyssa Farah or Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany.
  • Grisham told Axios last week: “Sounds like more palace intrigue to me, but I’ve also been in quarantine. If true, how ironic that the press secretary would hear about being replaced in the press.”
  • Melania Trump's previous chief of staff, Lindsey Reynolds, resigned earlier this week to spend more time with her family, according to the White House.

What they're saying:

  • Melania Trump: “I am excited to welcome Stephanie back to the team in this new role. She has been a mainstay and true leader in the Administration from even before day one, and I know she will excel as Chief of Staff. I appreciate all that Lindsay Reynolds did over the past three years, and wish her well in her future endeavors."
  • Grisham: “I continue to be honored to serve both the President and First Lady in the Administration. My replacements will be announced in the coming days and I will stay in the West Wing to help with a smooth transition for as long as needed.”

Mark Meadows considers new White House press secretary

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has privately discussed bringing on Pentagon spokesperson Alyssa Farah or Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany as a new White House press secretary, two sources familiar with the talks tell Axios.

Why it matters: Meadows' start on Tuesday as Trump's new chief presents a chance to overhaul a press shop that's kept a low profile since President Trump ended the tradition of daily press secretary briefings.

It's been a year since the last daily White House press briefing

The last daily White House press briefing was held one year ago — on March 11, 2019, when Sarah Huckabee Sanders was still President Trump's press secretary.

Why it matters: It's a significant milestone that is emblematic of the erosion of traditional norms regarding interactions between the White House and the press corps under the Trump administration.

Mark Meadows resigns from Congress to become Trump's chief of staff

Rep. Mark Meadows officially resigned from Congress on Monday, ahead of becoming the new White House chief of staff.

The big picture: Meadows announced last year his retirement from Congress and was named by President Trump as Mick Mulvaney's replacement earlier this month. Per Axios' Alayna Treene, Meadows has been actively preparing for the role during the transition period and has been working closely with Mulvaney. Alayna reported Sunday that he would formally start as Trump's new chief on Tuesday.

