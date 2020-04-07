Stephanie Grisham out as White House press secretary

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is departing her post to return to the East Wing as First Lady Melania Trump's chief of staff, the White House announced Tuesday. The news was first reported by CNN.

Why it matters: Grisham will leave after nine months without ever having held a formal press briefing. Her departure follows the arrival of new White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who has a chance to overhaul a communications shop that's kept a low profile since President Trump ended the tradition of daily press secretary briefings.

As Axios reported last week, Meadows has privately discussed replacing Grisham with Pentagon spokesperson Alyssa Farah or Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany.

Grisham told Axios last week: “Sounds like more palace intrigue to me, but I’ve also been in quarantine. If true, how ironic that the press secretary would hear about being replaced in the press.”

Melania Trump's previous chief of staff, Lindsey Reynolds, resigned earlier this week to spend more time with her family, according to the White House.

What they're saying: