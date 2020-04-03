22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mark Meadows considers new White House press secretary

Jonathan SwanAlayna Treene

Photos: Alyssa Farah, Defense Department; Stephanie Grisham, Alex Wong/Getty Images; Kayleigh McEnany, Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has privately discussed bringing on Pentagon spokeswoman Alyssa Farah or Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany as a new White House press secretary, two sources familiar with the talks tell Axios.

Why it matters: Meadows' start on Tuesday as Trump's new chief — and televised coronavirus briefings that feature President Trump himself — present a chance to overhaul a press shop that's kept a low profile since President Trump ended the tradition of daily press secretary briefings.

  • Stephanie Grisham, who's held the post of White House press secretary and communications director since last July, has never held a formal daily briefing — a regular practice that ended under her predecessor Sarah Sanders.
  • It's not clear whether Meadows intends to replace Grisham, or to bring in a press secretary to supplement her communications director role — and whether he intends to resume regular briefings on topics beyond the coronavirus.

What we're hearing: Meadows met with Farah in recent days, and has discussed the possibility of the job directly with her.

  • Meadows did not respond to requests for comment.
  • Grisham told Axios: “Sounds like more palace intrigue to me, but I’ve also been in quarantine. If true, how ironic that the press secretary would hear about being replaced in the press.”

The backstory:

  • Farah, 30, served as communications director for Meadows when he chaired the House Freedom Caucus, and has maintained a close relationship with Meadows and his aides. Before joining the Pentagon in August, Farah served as Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary.
  • McEnany, 31, was a former CNN contributor and national spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee before being hired last year as press secretary for the Trump reelection campaign.

Rashaan Ayesh

It's been a year since the last daily White House press briefing

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The last daily White House press briefing was held one year ago — on March 11, 2019, when Sarah Huckabee Sanders was still President Trump's press secretary.

Why it matters: It's a significant milestone that is emblematic of the erosion of traditional norms regarding interactions between the White House and the press corps under the Trump administration.

Alayna Treene

Becoming White House chief of staff during coronavirus

Incoming White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Mark Meadows is immersed in one of the most extraordinary job training sessions an incoming White House chief of staff can get: how to manage thousands of staffers — and President Trump — in the middle of a pandemic.

The state of play: The retiring Republican North Carolina congressman, who's slated to formally take over Mick Mulvaney's post on April 1, has been coming to the White House daily as he transitions into the job.

Orion Rummler

Trump names Mark Meadows as White House chief of staff

Mulvaney and Meadows in the East Room of the White House on Feb. 6. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Trump announced on Friday that he will replace acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney with Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.)

Why it matters via Axios' Alayna Treene: Meadows recently announced his plans to retire from Congress, and hinted at a job in the Trump administration. Trump trusts Meadows, and has appreciated his fierce and public loyalty over the past years.

