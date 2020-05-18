2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats say ousted State Department watchdog was probing Saudi arms sales

Steve Linick. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) said in a statement Monday that Steve Linick, the State Department inspector general who President Trump moved to fire last week, was investigating the administration's effort to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia without congressional approval.

Why it matters: Engel and Senate Foreign Relations ranking member Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) have announced an investigation into Trump's ouster of Linick, the fourth inspector general the president has sought to remove in six weeks.

  • The review of the administration's arms sales further contextualizes the abrupt decision to fire Linick, who was also probing whether Secretary of State Mike Pompeo directed a staffer to run errands for him and his wife, including walking his dog.
  • Trump did not provide a reason for Linick's ouster in his notification to Speaker Nancy Pelosi Friday night, simply saying that he had lost confidence in the agency watchdog.

The big picture: In May 2019, Trump invoked an emergency provision bypassing Congress to sell nearly $8 billion worth of weapons that would benefit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

  • The unusual move came amid growing bipartisan discomfort about the United States' relationship with Saudi Arabia, following the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the brutal humanitarian crisis caused by the Saudi-led war in Yemen.
  • Both chambers of Congress passed resolutions seeking to end U.S. support for the war in Yemen and block arms sales to Saudi Arabia last year. Trump vetoed all of them.

What they're saying: “[Linick’s] office was investigating — at my request — Trump’s phony declaration of an emergency so he could send weapons to Saudi Arabia,” Engel said in a statement first reported by Politico.

  • “We don’t have the full picture yet, but it’s troubling that Secretary Pompeo wanted Mr. Linick pushed out before this work could be completed.”

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Go deeper: Ousted watchdog was probing claims Pompeo used staffer for errands

Top Democrats to investigate ouster of State Department watchdog

Steve Linick leaves the Capitol building in October 2019. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) and Senate Foreign Relations ranking member Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) announced an investigation Saturday into President Trump's Friday night ouster of State Department inspector general Steve Linick.

Why it matters: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recommended that Linick, who was reportedly investigating Pompeo for allegedly misusing agency staff for personal tasks, be removed from the position, a White House official told Axios. President Trump agreed.

Updated May 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Reports: Ousted watchdog was probing claims Pompeo used staffer for errands

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a news conference at the State Department in Washington,DC., in April. Photo: Andrew Harnik/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Ousted State Department inspector general Steve Linick was investigating allegations that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo directed a staffer to go on errands for him and his wife, including walking his dog, multiple news outlets reported Sunday night.

Why it matters: Congressional officials said Democrats were trying to determine whether President Trump's move to remove Linick "was an effort to shut down the investigation," per the Washington Post. The Trump administration has yet to respond to requests for comment.

8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi calls it "typical" of Trump to announce IG removal on a Friday night

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) criticized President Trump's move to oust State Department inspector general Steve Linick. On CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday, she said it was "typical" for the White House to announce something "unsavory" late on a Friday night.

Why it matters: Top Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Senate Foreign Relations Committee have opened an investigation into the removal of Linick, who was reportedly investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for misusing agency staff for personal errands.

May 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy