2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Top Democrats to investigate ouster of State Department watchdog

Steve Linick leaves the Capitol building in October 2019. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Two Democrats in the House and Senate launched an investigation Saturday into President Trump ousting State Department's inspector general Steve Linick.

The big picture: Linick is one of several watchdogs to be fired in recent months, including the April removal of the Pentagon's acting inspector general tasked with overseeing the execution of the $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package.

What they're saying: “President Trump’s unprecedented removal of Inspector General Linick is only his latest sacking of an inspector general, our government’s key independent watchdogs, from a federal agency," Rep. Eliot L. Engel (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) wrote on Saturday. "We unalterably oppose the politically-motivated firing of inspectors general and the President’s gutting of these critical positions."

  • “Reports indicate that Secretary Pompeo personally made the recommendation to fire Mr. Linick, and it is our understanding that he did so because the Inspector General had opened an investigation into wrongdoing by Secretary Pompeo himself. Such an action, transparently designed to protect Secretary Pompeo from personal accountability, would undermine the foundation of our democratic institutions and may be an illegal act of retaliation."
  • "Secretary Pompeo recommended the move, and President Trump agreed," a White House official told Axios.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Go deeper: Trump moves to fire State Department watchdog

Go deeper

Trump moves to fire State Department watchdog

U.S. State Department Inspector General Steve Linick departs the U.S. Capitol October 02, 2019 in Washington, DC. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump moved late Friday to remove the State Department's inspector general Steve Linick.

Why it matters: Linick, a Justice Department veteran appointed by former President Obama played a small part in the House impeachment proceedings against President Trump. He is among a collection of watchdogs to be fired in recent months.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 4,621,327 — Total deaths: 310,869 — Total recoveries — 1,678,883Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 1,464,057 — Total deaths: 88,473 — Total recoveries: 261,079 — Total tested: 11,077,179Map.
  3. States: Businesses reopen as states let stay-at-home orders expire  Grand Canyon gradually reopens — Most states are slowly making progress against the coronavirus.
  4. Public health: Native Americans are at higher risk, with fewer resources  FDA authorizes first at-home kit that can be used with multiple coronavirus tests.
  5. World: Trump weighs plans to allocate some funding to WHO India's Modi sees popularity boost for coronavirus response.
  6. Business: Groceries, drug stores and retailers try different ways to get customers to wear face masks.
  7. Religion: Churches, mosques and temples livestream services.
  8. 1 🖼 thing: Art by doctors offers a glimpse of the front lines.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Obama virtual commencement speech: "You're all role models now ... like it or not"

Former President Obama. Photo: Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former President Obama delivered a virtual commencement speech to seniors graduating from historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) on Saturday, as the pandemic pauses in-person celebrations.

Why it matters: This is the former president's first public address to a national audience since the COVID-19 outbreak first struck the U.S. Obama used the speaking engagement to argue that "this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many folks in charge know what they're doing."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Politics & Policy