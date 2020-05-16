Top Democrats to investigate ouster of State Department watchdog

Two Democrats in the House and Senate launched an investigation Saturday into President Trump ousting State Department's inspector general Steve Linick.

The big picture: Linick is one of several watchdogs to be fired in recent months, including the April removal of the Pentagon's acting inspector general tasked with overseeing the execution of the $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package.

What they're saying: “President Trump’s unprecedented removal of Inspector General Linick is only his latest sacking of an inspector general, our government’s key independent watchdogs, from a federal agency," Rep. Eliot L. Engel (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) wrote on Saturday. "We unalterably oppose the politically-motivated firing of inspectors general and the President’s gutting of these critical positions."

“Reports indicate that Secretary Pompeo personally made the recommendation to fire Mr. Linick, and it is our understanding that he did so because the Inspector General had opened an investigation into wrongdoing by Secretary Pompeo himself. Such an action, transparently designed to protect Secretary Pompeo from personal accountability, would undermine the foundation of our democratic institutions and may be an illegal act of retaliation."

"Secretary Pompeo recommended the move, and President Trump agreed," a White House official told Axios.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

