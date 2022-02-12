U.S. embassy in Mexico "dismayed" over deadly attacks against journalists

The U.S. embassy in Mexico on Saturday expressed dismay at the situation journalists experience in the country, which remains one of the most dangerous nations outside of war zones for reporters.

Driving the news: Heber Lopez, director of the Mexican online news site Noticias Web, was murdered earlier this week — the fifth journalist to be killed since the start of the year.

"We are dismayed by the situation that journalists are experiencing in Mexico," the embassy tweeted. "The murder of Heber López, founder of Noticias Web, is a detestable fact. A comprehensive investigation that finds those responsible is essential."

Why it matters: The slain local reporters are often investigating malfeasance, cartels or links between politicians and criminal organizations, Marina E. Franco notes.

Last month, Monitor Michoacán journalist Roberto Toledo was shot by three armed men in the city of Zitácuaro. His murder came eight days after the murder of reporter Lourdes Maldonado triggered massive protests by journalists across Mexico and worldwide.

