Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

U.S. embassy in Mexico "dismayed" over deadly attacks against journalists

Axios

Journalists and others demand justice in Tijuana. Photo: Omar Martínez/picture alliance via Getty Images

The U.S. embassy in Mexico on Saturday expressed dismay at the situation journalists experience in the country, which remains one of the most dangerous nations outside of war zones for reporters.

Driving the news: Heber Lopez, director of the Mexican online news site Noticias Web, was murdered earlier this week — the fifth journalist to be killed since the start of the year.

  • "We are dismayed by the situation that journalists are experiencing in Mexico," the embassy tweeted. "The murder of Heber López, founder of Noticias Web, is a detestable fact. A comprehensive investigation that finds those responsible is essential."

Why it matters: The slain local reporters are often investigating malfeasance, cartels or links between politicians and criminal organizations, Marina E. Franco notes.

  • Last month, Monitor Michoacán journalist Roberto Toledo was shot by three armed men in the city of Zitácuaro. His murder came eight days after the murder of reporter Lourdes Maldonado triggered massive protests by journalists across Mexico and worldwide.

Go deeper: Mexican journalists unwavering after spate of killings

Go deeper

Jennifer A. Kingson
Updated 15 mins ago - Technology

"AgeTech" companies court digital seniors

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

As the pandemic has coaxed older people to get more nimble with technology— even trolling TikTok to check out their grandkids' posts — tech companies are increasingly catering to their needs.

Why it matters: For seniors, learning to shop online, enjoy social media and use VR headsets can beat back isolation and loneliness — particularly during COVID-19. And to marketers, wealthy retirees look like an attractive sales niche, so they're tailoring products and services accordingly.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Blockade at Canada border begins to clear after police enforcement

Police patrol near the parliament during a protest in Ottawa, Canada on February 11, 2022. Photo: Kadri Mohamed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The blockade at the U.S.-Canada border is beginning to dissolve on Saturday, but some protesters still remain after police moved in to try to remove the vaccine mandate protesters, AP reports.

Why it matters: The police intervention was the strongest escalation by authorities after truckers, farmers and other protesters have blocked roads and portions of the busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing for days, cutting off key delivery routes and leading factories to shut down.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: FDA authorizes new antibody treatment for Omicron — Unlocking the mystery of the "never COVID" cohortCases are plummeting, and deaths could decline soon.
  2. Vaccines: Experts praise Pfizer's delay on kids' vaccines — Chicago White Sox to require COVID vaccines for minor league players — Pfizer postpones FDA request for COVID vaccine for kids under 5 — What it takes to persuade the unvaccinated.
  3. Politics: Supreme Court rejects request to block vaccine mandate for NYC teachers — Nevada governor rescinds indoor mask mandate — Republican lawmakers target GoFundMe over Canadian mandate protests.
  4. Business: Major American banks lift mask mandates in U.S. offices — Pandemic pushes teachers to pivot careers.
  5. World: Canadian judge grants order allowing removal of protesters blocking border bridge — Boris Johnson signals early end to U.K. restrictions.
  6. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow