Fourth journalist killed in Mexico this year

Sara Fischer

A Jan. 25 protest demanding justice for journalists and photojournalists murdered in Mexico in Guadalajara. Photo: Leonardo Alvarez Hernandez/Getty Images

An online news outlet in Mexico announced Monday their reporter had been fatally shot — the fourth journalist to have been killed in Mexico this month, per AP.

Why it matters: Mexico is one of the most dangerous places in the world for journalists, according to data from the Committee to Protect Journalists. Nine journalists were killed in the country last year, more than any other country globally.

Details: Monitor Michoacán journalist Roberto Toledo was shot by three armed men in the city of Zitácuaro outside a law firm and he died of his wounds in the hospital, AP reports.

  • His killing came eight days after the murder of Lourdes Maldonado triggered massive protests by journalists around Mexico and outrage across the world, Reuters notes.

The big picture: The Committee to Protect Journalists notes there's been a sharp uptick in journalist killings in Mexico over the past few years.

  • Fifteen journalists are currently missing in the country, according to the independent non-profit.
  • Since 1992, 60 journalists have been killed in Mexico.

What to watch: The killings have increased calls for greater press protections in Mexico.

Lachlan Markay
53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump-backed candidates confront cash wave

Former President Trump speaks at a rally in Conroe, Texas, last weekend. Photo: Sergio Flores/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Some of Donald Trump's handpicked candidates are hitting an obstacle in their efforts to purge the Republican Party of Trump skeptics: money. Lots of it.

Driving the news: Key Trump-backed Republican challengers were heavily outraised by their Republican primary opponents late last year, newly filed financial reports show.

Caitlin Owens
2 hours ago - Health

COVID vaccines could be available for young children by end of February

A little boy watches a nurse give a girl a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot in Altamonte Springs, Florida, in November. Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

COVID-19 vaccines could become available for children younger than 5 by the end of February, the Washington Post first reported and a source familiar with the situation confirmed to Axios on Monday.

Between the lines: Pfizer's vaccine would initially be available as a two-dose regimen under this plan. But recent data has shown that two doses do not provide a strong enough immune response in all age groups — meaning a major goal of the plan would be to begin the multi-week vaccination process while data is gathered on a third dose.

Rebecca Falconer
3 hours ago - World

Russia delivers written response to U.S. proposal on Ukraine crisis

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov during a December meeting in Stockholm, Sweden. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. officials have received a written response from Russia's government to the American proposal on de-escalating Ukraine border tensions, the State Department said on Monday.

Why it matters: The letter comes ahead of a Tuesday phone call between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, as an estimated 100,000 troops from Moscow amassed at Ukraine's border raise concerns of an imminent Russian invasion.

