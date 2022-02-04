Sign up for our daily briefing

Mexican journalists unwavering after spate of killings

Marina E. Franco (Noticias Telemundo for Axios)

Names and photos of killed journalists in Mexico, including Lourdes Maldonado (top right), killed in January. Photo: Luis Barrón/Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images

The killing of journalist Roberto Toledo in Mexico on Monday — the fourth reporter killed in a month — underscores the growing dangers journalists there face even as the government says it's going after the perpetrators.

Why it matters: The slain journalists were local reporters who often investigated malfeasance, cartels or links between politicians and criminal organizations.

The big picture: In 2021, for the third consecutive year, Mexico was deemed the most dangerous country outside of war zones for journalists.

  • At least 148 journalists have been killed in Mexico since 2000 for doing their jobs, 28 of them since December 2018, when President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s term began.
  • Experts say the murders and attacks continue because almost all go unpunished
  • There were 362 armed threats made against reporters last year, once every 13 hours, says defense group Article 19.

Driving the news: Journalists all over Mexico marched last week to demand justice, and the López Obrador administration said on Thursday that it would soon announce arrests in the killings of two Tijuana journalists.

Between the lines: In 2012, the federal government created a program that gives reporters bodyguards or a panic button for help.

  • Activists say it falls short. In one case, the police forces that got pinged were the ones that threatened the reporter to begin with.
  • Over 400 journalists are enrolled in the program, including Lourdes Maldonado, who in 2019 told López Obrador she feared for her life. She was killed last month in Tijuana.

López Obrador promised protections for journalists, but has also likened reporters who publish unflattering stories to “pimps” and “mercenaries,” which activists say has created a stigma.

What they’re saying: “It scares me, but I’m not going to back down because we have to keep reporting — that’s my job,” reporter José Ignacio Santiago Martínez, who survived being shot at last week in Oaxaca, told Noticias Telemundo.

Andrew FreedmanRebecca Falconer
Updated 55 mins ago - Science

Hundreds of thousands without power as "treacherous" winter storm hits U.S.

A man works to clear a downed tree in Memphis, Tenn. Photo: Brad Vest/Getty Images

A sprawling winter storm that has forced schools to close, knocked out power and massively disrupted road and air travel is expected to slam the Northeast U.S. with heavy snowfall and "treacherous" ice accumulations on Friday before exiting over the Atlantic Ocean this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Driving the news: Multiple governors declared states of emergency as heavy snow, freezing rain and ice pummeled much of the Central, Eastern and Southern U.S. On the warm side of the storm, thunderstorms spawned tornadoes in Alabama that killed one person Thursday.

Oriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - World

"Path to freedom": Austria signs sweeping COVID vaccine mandate into law

Photo: ALEX HALADA/AFP via Getty Images

Austria on Friday became the first country in the European Union to legally mandate that all adults get vaccinated against COVID-19, CNN reports.

The big picture: Those without vaccine proof or an exemption face an initial fine of up to up to 600 euros (around $680). Authorities are expected to begin checking people's vaccine status March 15, per The Guardian.

Axios
2 hours ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

USA's flag bearers lead the delegation as they enter the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Photo: Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images

🏂 U.S. snowboarder Chloe Kim ready "to go off" in Winter Olympics

🥇The seven new events debuting at the Winter Olympics

📸 In photos: Winter Olympics opening ceremony kicks off Beijing Games

🇺🇸Exclusive poll: Why Americans are turned off by the Olympics

🦠COVID threatens China's Olympic prestige

