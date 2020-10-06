49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Gun-waving St. Louis couple indicted on weapons and evidence-tampering charges

Mark and Patricia McCloskey speaking in Scranton, Pennsylvania, in September. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

A grand jury in St. Louis Tuesday indicted a couple on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence on Tuesday, more than three months after they confronted anti-racism protesters marching by their mansion with guns, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Why it matters: Mark and Patricia McCloskey, both attorneys, became heroes in conservative circles after the event went viral. They were invited to speak and endorse President Trump at the Republican National Convention in August.

  • Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) has already said he will pardon the couple if they are convicted.

What they're saying: Outside the courthouse Tuesday, Mark McCloskey said the city's "leftist" government is targeting him and his wife "for doing no more than exercising our 2nd Amendment rights," according to the Post-Dispatch.

  • He accused protesters of being violent and screaming threats of death and rape and arson. "Nobody gets charged but we get charged," he said.
  • "The government chooses to persecute us for doing no more than exercising our right to defend ourselves, our home, our property and our family and now we're getting drug here time after time after time and for what?"

What's next: Joel Schwartz, the McCloskeys' attorney, said he plans to request a transcript or recording of the grand jury's proceedings if such records were kept.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 35,643,796 — Total deaths: 1,046,568 — Total recoveries: 24,812,742Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 7,492,442 — Total deaths: 210,716 — Total recoveries: 2,935,160 — Total tests: 108,831,465Map.
  3. Politics: Trump says he will not negotiate on COVID relief until after election — White House physician says Trump reports no COVID-19 symptoms — Biden tests negative for COVID.
  4. Social media: Trump's infection becomes biggest election storyline — Facebook, Twitter take action against Trump post calling COVID less deadly than the flu.
  5. Cities: D.C. reports most new COVID cases since June amid White House outbreak.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
1 hour ago - Technology

Facebook bans QAnon across all its platforms

Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Facebook announced on Tuesday it would ban all accounts, pages and groups representing the fringe conspiracy theory QAnon from its platforms.

Why it matters: Facebook previously banned or restricted hundreds of groups, pages and Instagram accounts that "demonstrated significant risks to public safety" due to their ties to QAnon, but the latest update goes even further — removing all accounts "even if they contain no violent content."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ashley GoldKyle Daly
2 hours ago - Technology

House Judiciary's tech antitrust report urges sweeping legal changes

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday laid out Democrats' vision of a U.S. antitrust policy built to rein in Google, Apple, Amazon and Facebook and other giant tech firms.

Why it matters: The long-awaited staff report on antitrust and Big Tech, which sprawls over 450 pages, outlines legislative and enforcement fixes that Democrats could enact should they hold the White House and both houses of Congress after November.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!