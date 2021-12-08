World opposition leaders to speak at “Summit for Democracy”

Opposition leaders from Belarus to Venezuela and Hong Kong will speak during the inaugural "Summit for Democracy" this week, according to an official schedule obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: The Biden administration has timed the summit with the rollout of a number of pro-democracy initiatives, including the first-ever U.S. government strategy for countering corruption.

The summit has sparked debate about how democracy is defined, and whether the U.S. has alienated allies by picking and choosing which countries deserved an invite — including several that have experienced democratic backsliding.

China and Russia also have condemned the summit, accusing the U.S. of a "Cold War mentality." China in particular was infuriated by Taiwan's invitation.

Highlights: