Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo: Oliver Contreras/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The Biden administration on Monday released the first-ever U.S. government strategy for countering corruption, kicking off a week of policy initiatives pegged to the inaugural "Summit for Democracy" on Dec. 9-10.
Why it matters: Joe Biden is the first president to establish the fight against corruption as a core national security interest. Critics say corruption not only robs a nation of its core resources but discourages citizens believing in the rule of law.
Driving the news: The U.S. government will vastly increase the intelligence and diplomatic resources devoted to countering corruption, described as a transnational threat damaging public trust, deepening inequality and undermining democracy.
- The strategy calls for the creation of senior anti-corruption positions and coordinating bodies within the State Department, Treasury Department, Commerce Department and USAID.
- Federal agencies will be directed to improve "corruption-related risk analysis" when considering foreign aid and security assistance, especially in countries with a significant record of corruption.
- The strategy commits the U.S. to deepening cooperation with foreign partners who have shown the political will to fight corruption, and also to strengthening support for activists and investigative journalists exposing corruption on the ground.
In an effort to reduce the ability of corrupt actors to exploit the U.S. financial system, the Treasury Department will solicit public comment on a potential rule to address the vulnerability of the U.S. real estate market to money laundering.
- Officials hope this feedback will lead to new regulations cracking down on corrupt activity while minimizing the overall burden on the real estate industry.
The big picture: 110 governments have been invited to the virtual Summit for Democracy, a major Biden initiative that's sparked heated debate — and backlash from Russia and China — over how the U.S. is evaluating democratic governance.
- The Wall Street Journal reported last week the administration will encourage participants to join the U.S. in sanctioning foreign officials and actors engaged in "corruption, repression, organized crime and serious human-rights abuse."
- Biden also will launch an initiative to establish a "code of conduct" for limiting the export of surveillance technologies exploited by authoritarian regimes, according to the Journal.