Spain shuts down business, travel to fight coronavirus

Orion Rummler

A couple in Malaga, Spain on Saturday, March 14. Photo: Jesus Merida/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Schools, bars and restaurants were ordered to close in Spain on Saturday, while citizens were told to stay at home unless absolutely necessary, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and health officials announced.

The big picture: Spain is following Italy's lead by shuttering non-essential businesses and implementing domestic travel restrictions, as the two nations grapple with the largest outbreaks of the novel coronavirus in Europe.

Where it stands: COVID-19 cases in Spain have surged from 4,334 to just over 6,300 within the last 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. The country has reported nearly 200 deaths.

Details: Health officials "ordered all citizens to confine themselves to their homes — and to leave only to buy food, go to work, seek medical care or assist the elderly and others in need," per the New York Times.

What they're saying: “Spain is demonstrating in these critical hours that it has the capacity to overcome adversity,” Sánchez said on Saturday, per the NYT. “We are facing very difficult weeks of efforts and sacrifices. ... Some important rights must be limited if we want to beat the virus.”

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC.

The House passed a sweeping coronavirus relief package early Saturday morning, and Vice President Mike Pence announced all travel to Ireland and the United Kingdom will be suspended, effective midnight EST on Monday.

The big picture: President Trump is facing mounting pressure from mayors and governors to respond quickly as the virus spreads. Meanwhile, states, cities, sports leagues, conference organizers, employers, colleges, Broadway theaters and theme parks are pulling the plug on scheduled events, as the country braces for the pandemic.

Updated 2 hours ago - Health
Fadel Allassan

Italy tightens coronavirus shutdown, closes all businesses except pharmacies and grocers

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Photo: Ivan Romano/Getty Images

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that the country's retailers and businesses, other than pharmacies and grocers that sell "essential items," will close as the country responds to the novel coronavirus, AP reports.

Why it matters: It's the most extreme measure any nation other than China has taken to stem the rapidly spreading virus. With more than 12,000 cases and 827 deaths, Italy has had the worst outbreak outside of China. On Monday, Conte announced that the government extended internal travel restrictions to the entire country through April 3.

Mar 11, 2020 - Health
Rebecca Falconer

U.S. coronavirus cases top 1,000 as states scramble to curb the spread

A stretcher is moved from an AMR ambulance to the Life Care Center of Kirkland in Washington state. Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

The number of cases of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. soared to 1,037 and the death toll to at least 31 by early Wednesday, per data from Johns Hopkins and state health departments.

The big picture: Nearly 40 states had reported cases by Tuesday and at least 12 have declared a state of emergency — Washington, California, New York, Oregon, Kentucky, Maryland, Utah, Colorado, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Florida and Michigan — which reported its first two cases on Tuesday evening.

