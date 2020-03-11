18 mins ago - Health

Italy tightens coronavirus shutdown, closes all businesses except pharmacies and grocers

Fadel Allassan

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Photo: Ivan Romano/Getty Images

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that the country's retailers and businesses, other than pharmacies and grocers that sell "essential items," will close as the country responds to the novel coronavirus, AP reports.

Why it matters: It's the most extreme measure any nation other than China has taken to stem the rapidly spreading virus. With more than 12,000 cases and 827 deaths, Italy has had the worst outbreak outside of China. On Monday, Conte announced that the government extended internal travel restrictions to the entire country through April 3.

Go deeper... Coronavirus updates: WHO classifies COVID-19 as pandemic

Go deeper

Axios

Italy extends coronavirus lockdown to entire country

Photo: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced Monday that the government has extended internal travel restrictions to the entire country until April 3, after initially locking down the country's northern region in an effort to contain the coronavirus.

Why it matters: It's an extreme measure that effectively locks down 60 million people in one of the most populated countries in Europe, where more people have tested positive for the coronavirus than any country outside of China. Conte also announced that all public gatherings and sporting events would be banned.

Go deeperArrowMar 9, 2020 - Health
Rebecca Falconer

Italy quarantines 16M as northern region placed on coronavirus lockdown

Tourists on the Rialto Bridge in Venice, Italy, on Friday. Photo: Stefano Mazzola/Awakening/Getty Images

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree Saturday putting much of the country's north — including Venice and Milan — on lockdown Saturday to try to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: Italy has the largest number of cases in Europe — 5,883 by early Sunday, per Johns Hopkins University data. At least 16 million people are now in mandatory quarantine in the Lombardy region, along with 14 provinces, the BBC notes. Among those to test positive is the head of Italy’s Democratic Party, Nicola Zingaretti, per Bloomberg.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 8, 2020 - Health
Axios

Coronavirus updates: WHO classifies COVID-19 as pandemic

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC.

The World Health Organization announced Wednesday that it classified the novel coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic. Los Angeles County health officials confirmed the death of the state's first patient on Wednesday — an "older adult" who "traveled extensively over the past month, including a long layover in South Korea." The affected person was visiting friends and not a county resident.

The big picture: Cases continue to exponentially rise in Spain, Germany and France, while Italy is on complete lockdown, with more than 10,000 cases, second-highest to China. There are nearly 125,000 cases in over 100 countries and territories with more than 4,500 deaths.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 4 hours ago - Health