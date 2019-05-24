Everything you need to know about SpaceX's Starlink

Elon Musk's SpaceX has big plans to beam high-speed internet to millions of people around the world.
The big picture: Called Starlink, the project is designed to use thousands of relatively low-cost satellites to provide broadband globally, even to remote areas without access to the internet today. But it will likely take dozens of launches to get the satellite constellation up and running, with many more over the years to keep them functioning — and even then it could contribute to a larger space junk problem.