Everything you need to know about SpaceX

SpaceX is Elon Musk's private space company with big plans to build a city on Mars, reduce the cost of space exploration and create a satellite constellation to provide broadband globally. The company is also helping NASA to restart launching astronauts into space from U.S. soil instead of relying on Russia's help.

The latest: SpaceX is scheduled to launch its first wave of 60 Starlink satellites into orbit on one of its Falcon 9 rockets as part of its plan to deliver global internet connection from space.